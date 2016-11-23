By Anonymous

I, like many of you, held a strong stance on drugs of all kinds, and that stance was to say No. I don’t need that, I don’t want that, it’s not good for me, and the kind of people that do that aren’t going anywhere in life. It was something I didn’t do, full stop.

Someone intelligent and thoughtful, whom I knew well and respected, smoked marijuana on occasion. They asked me if I wanted to get high together, but for more than a year my answer was no. I realized that all of my reasoning not to smoke it had come from accepting what someone else had told me without further investigating myself or coming to my own conclusions. But having been offered the opportunity to do so in a safe environment with someone I was close with, I decided it was worth a try. One chilly, clear night in February, we found a spot in the grass outside and smoked from a borrowed pipe. After some coaching on what to recognize, a beautiful, hazy, dreaminess set over me. The high began like the Place de L’Etoile in Paris, my heart being the center and warmth spreading outwards like a star.

We listened to the Pet Sounds album by the Beach Boys, and the opening chords of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” like a faraway, hazy, lovely dream, made me realize my ears felt full of cotton. The sky took my breath away; the treeline became fuzzy where it met the blue night and the blinking light of cell towers around us flashed slow and thick. The pink sheets of insulation I felt inside my head pressed out every nerve and every fear, and we talked without walls in a way I have never done before.

I was blown away by how much getting high itself bored me, but by how everything else I enjoy was amplified whilst high. It was enlightening, enriching, and full of love. Morally, this left me at a pivotal crossroads. If I like doing something that I have always associated with negative things, does this make me a bad person? How could I be someone seeking desperately to be good and to love people, when I also liked getting high? How can these two things co-exist in me? What did it mean for who I was, and what did it mean for every socially acceptable norm I had accepted out of thinking other people knew better? I felt so guilty. My guilt was coming from messages all around me that to enjoy this thing equaled low intelligence, character, and was simply a poor life decision.

What began changing my mind was the people I found myself spending time with—a collection of outsiders. Suddenly I was a part of a group of people that accepted me unconditionally and shared with each other freely. I felt instantly accepted and never judged—free to show up and be loved by this motley crew. Meeting up and finding a low-key covered spot in the woods, walking there together under the cover of darkness, and lighting up and passing around in a circle was surprisingly intimate. It was not some sketchy, dingy basement, with drug dealers and people whose lives were in a nosedive. Some of the strongest bonds I have seen in people my age existed in this circle: weird, outgoing, quirky, tapping fists with everyone before leaving no matter what, as if to say, I still got you, pal. Always. Even if I’m not around.

Being high is your mind going onto the next thing before it has finished with your current thought. It is a cotton candy mouth. It is having tight, dry nailbeds; it is every worry in your mind map muted. It feels like sunlight streaming, clouds and smoky haze. It’s about finding what makes you passionate. It’s running towards the truest parts of yourself, and running away from mediocrity. It’s like being in a movie, where you are living out something someone storyboarded and planned ahead of time. Sounds seem as though they are coming from a speaker. A high from marijuana turns the volume up on one thing and mutes all the rest. Suddenly things around you—people, conversations, clouds, sounds, music—all seem to have more depth, to be coloured in brighter.

This article is not meant to encourage you to try smoking marijuana, nor is it an instruction manual on how to do it safely. It is not meant to look at the legal or health implications. It is meant to challenge you and encourage you to examine your preconceived judgments of this thing. What makes something bad? Is it in its very nature, or is it people that corrupt it? How does one separate the moral implications of smoking marijuana from the person who smokes? I believe it is by doing just that.

It is not the high itself, but what you do and who you surround yourself with that means something. The most essential thing smoking marijuana taught me is that all the ingredients for a high exist in the life we all inhabit already. It is up to each individual to recognize them. To focus on one thing at a time. To drown out the noise that perpetuates our society. Listen. Watch. Close your eyes and feel everything, deeply. Investigate, don’t judge. When we, as Christians, evaluate someone, let us do it on the basis of their character, and their character alone. Let us not judge or hold conclusions that we have accepted without investigation, let us not be ignorant but instead active in understanding. Come to your own conclusions and have conversations with others who have come to different conclusions. This is how we grow. Finally, I urge you to be the kind of friend that will stand in a circle and accept fully and without judgment the people surrounding you, no matter what you’re doing.

