By Logan Ferguson

I get a lot of different arguments when I ask people what they think about abortion. A lot of people ask, “What about in cases of rape?” Sometimes people suggest that if a child were born he might be abused, or perhaps the parents couldn’t afford to take care of him. And the most famous: “It’s her body. It’s her choice.” Almost all of them come down to one core question, which, depending on the answer, either universally justifies or universally precludes abortion: “What is the pre-born?” Specifically, is it a living, human person or not?

The pre-born is human. The pre-born has a complete set of unique DNA from the moment of conception. When the egg and sperm cells fuse, their half-sets of DNA combine, so that the new cell formed from the composite is already a completely new human individual—at least from a purely biological perspective. No one argues that the pre-born isn’t alive; to do so would be absurd. Just the fact that it is composed of cells that grow and multiply proves that life is present.

So really, the main question here is about personhood. After all, even cancer cells are alive and human, yet no one argues that it is immoral to remove them. Obviously, this analogy is flawed, of course; cancer cells do not have their own set of complete, unique DNA, nor do they grow in a fixed pattern until eventually developing into an independent human adult, which the pre-born will do if their growth is not interfered with.

Before we argue about whether the pre-born is a person or not, it would probably be good to define exactly what we mean by “personhood.” In general, a person could be described as a being with cognition, reason, and consciousness. Additionally, as Christians we would say that a person is a being made in the image and likeness of God, with an immortal, rational soul. This means that to qualify as a ‘person,’ a being must have the capacity to think, to reason not only about momentary realities but also about metaphysical questions—‘persons’ are the beings who ask questions like “why are we here?” and “is there a God?” A person has a soul, infused by God, which cannot be destroyed and possess thinking abilities. All of this is what is meant by “made in the image of God”—to be made in the image of God is to be a person, and thus meant to live in a unique and intimate relationship with Him.

At first glance, it’s tempting to dismiss the pre-born as not fitting these criteria. How could it have consciousness when the brain isn’t even developed yet? Well, first of all, the brain is one of the first things to begin developing in human embryos, and the frontal lobe—the region associated with consciousness and the kind of higher thinking processes we mentioned in our definition of personhood—doesn’t finish developing until you reach your mid-twenties. As Christians, we believe rationality isn’t even a brain thing, but rather a soul thing: an ability you have as part of your soul which you exercise through the use of your brain. Your brain is a tool you use, just like how when you use a saw to cut through a piece of wood it’s still you cutting the wood, not the saw working on its own. But that’s not really the point. The point is, if we’re going to define ‘persons’ as individuals who are right now capable of higher reasoning and consciousness, what about people who are sleeping? What if you’ve been knocked unconscious or are comatose? In that moment, do these beings still qualify as ‘persons’? Of course, the answer is yes (no one thinks it’s okay to kill someone while they’re temporarily unconscious, but not while they’re awake). That’s because of the whole ‘soul’ thing: even if the saw you’re using is broken so you can’t cut the wood properly, you still have the ability to saw through wood. Even when the brain isn’t functioning at high capacity—whether that’s because you’re unconscious or it’s not fully developed yet or it hasn’t developed properly—you still have the inherent capacity for reason, consciousness, and everything else that defines a person. It’s in your soul, as a human individual, as a person made in the image of God.

Then the only question that remains is whether the pre-born has a soul or not; but this, too, is an easy question for a Christian to answer. Human beings are created body and soul; one without the other is what we call “death,” and it’s clear that the pre-born is not dead. Therefore, the pre-born human being must be a person, simply by virtue of being human. So, when is it ever okay to kill an innocent person? I submit to you, readers, that to kill a child is never acceptable, no matter the circumstances. Here I have shown that as Christians we can have no doubt that the pre-born is a child, a very young human person, and as such deserves our protection. Every year in Canada over 65,000 abortions are performed, terminating the lives of the most vulnerable people in our society. I challenge you, students of Trinity Western University, to stand up for these infant individuals who are being deprived of every human right. I challenge you to speak out on the behalf of those who have no voice. I will be the first to admit that not everyone is called to give their all for this cause, just as not everyone is called to minister to the poor like Mother Teresa or fight for civil rights like Martin Luther King Jr., but everyone is called to participate. You are called to give something, not everything, but something, because people are dying and we have to stand up for what’s right.

“And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40).

