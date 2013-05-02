I spent a large portion of my childhood dreading Heaven, because I didn’t want to spend eternity floating about in some ethereal trance. I wanted to play Lego, and I had a sneaking suspicion that I had a better chance of finding it in Hell. Now, as I approach the end of the semester I find myself looking forward, not to life after graduation, but even further to life after death. They say the better your education, the more you realize how little you know. I now like to think that Heaven is an infinite education, including us learning about all the beauty on earth that we missed while here.

Remember that conversation you had on the beach during that sunny Easter break? As the water lapped at the shore, its waves formed a mathematical pattern that matched the intonation in your voice. Your green eyes? They’re an exact combination of the sapphire colour in your grandma’s wedding band and the blonde shades in your mother’s hair. The world strains to make its beautiful whispers heard beyond the chaos of our daily life. Indeed sin has not tainted the perfection of this world; it has simply tainted our ability to perceive the perfection.

With this handicap comes a choice, to participate as a conscious perpetrator of this unity or to break against it. When we make a choice for the former, we draw a little closer to mirroring God’s best-case-scenario for our lives. When we choose the latter, others’ options to live their best-case-scenario is preserved, but our existence diverts onto an unintended path—and alternate reality. The further and more frequently we defy God’s patterned will for our lives, the more difficult it is for the world to continue to function in harmony. As it struggles to draw us back in line, it begins to “crack” and energy escapes. Perhaps the light seems a little dimmer; the food tastes a little drier; relationships become a little more fragile; the world succumbs to the dullness of evil.

Satan’s goal is not atheism; it’s not even apathy; it’s the fragmentation of the time-space continuum. But we must take comfort in this! Remember, Satan’s goal was also to crucify Christ; but God used this evil intention as a way to bring us back into relationship with Him. When Satan killed Christ, he unwittingly killed our sins with Him. So too when he destroys this world, he will destroy each crack that separates us from each other, and God. We call this day “The Rapture.” So weep and repent for your diverting cracks, and then dry your eyes. It was God’s will that the devil—pure evil—play an instrumental role in the salvation—pure good. Think of the wonders he can do with your fractures.

Like! 0

Comments

comments