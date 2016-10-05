By Kirsten McAllister

There are at least three charges that I have come to realize have been counted by the world against my legs. First, they are strong. Sometimes I think that for them to be as strong as they are, I must have run myself out of childhood like it was a race—I believe this theory because it is consistent with how I recall obsessing over being the fastest. Second, they are scarred. Throughout their frequent use, I didn’t always succeed in running past, but would often run into bushes, pavement, corners and walls—by all means, I was not going to be the fastest for free. Third, they are covered in hair. Not just a little bit of hair, poking above ground bashfully just long enough so as to not be an impediment to my femininity—no. They are covered in the exact amount of hair God and my mama gave me.

When I first used a razor it was for some mix of curiosity and conformity. All of the women I looked up to did it, so since I was destined to become a woman as well, I followed suit. This coming of age ritual seemed natural and honourable to me and my friends who were just doing as we had seen. It never came to mind that our little experiment would become a standard imposed back upon us, which regulated when we could and could not wear shorts, and that we were playing into a larger societal myth that asserts what is natural about our bodies is not beautiful.

There is nothing radical about not shaving your legs. Men do it all the time. Although delipidation, the practice of hair removal, is an ancient practice for many eastern cultures, most European women throughout history never considered shaving their legs, and neither did their North American descendants until the 1920’s. In this decade of dance and decadence, women’s legs made their debut in society as the latest fashion shift cut their skirts in half. Fortunately, the beauty industry came to the rescue with products that would get rid of that unwanted hair and ease women’s natural and delicate self-consciousness towards their legs. Of course, that’s one theory. Another is that this hair-consciousness was first taught before it was learned; a construction of the male-dominated beauty industry combined what they would like to see on a woman with new inventions like the razor which allowed a woman to “bathe stockingless, without self-consciousness.” Alongside manipulative ads which suggested that in order to be desirable to men, women’s “armpit[s] must be smooth as [her] neck and sweet as [her] breath.” The commanding nature of such advertisements suggests that the relationship between industry and consumer was one of a (male) superior instructing their (female) inferior. Furthermore, the apparent need to teach women what is attractive about their bodies implies that it wasn’t obvious beforehand that there was something inherently shameful about leg hair. Today, while many women shrug off shaving and say that they enjoy feeling smooth, a study in the UK in 2013 showed that for 35% of women, shaving their legs is their most hated beauty chore. Yet almost all of us keep spending our time and money to achieve mermaid-soft legs, like our womanhood depends on it.

As long as all women continue to grow hair in crazy places like their legs, leg hair is inherently feminine. Why do we act as if it’s not? Though a question this big will always have a multitude of reasons, it is fairly clear that the male gaze has done its best to convince women that they are un-sexy unless they rid their legs of something completely natural. In order for women to be un-convinced of this, their legs need to be regarded socially as more than objects of sexual pleasure. If you ever find yourself in the situation where you are confronted by a leg that is wild and scary and covered in hair, do the person who is attached to it a favour and remember that she is no less of a woman because of it. Before her legs were ever sexy (or whatever they are), they were for hiking mountains, climbing trees, and running really, really fast.

