By Chrisaleen Ciro

Society often forces a convergence between identity and intellect. We communicate our beliefs by assuming them: we “are” conservative, or Marxist, or pro-choice.

Here at university, I realize just how problematic this social practice is. I have it on good authority that the process of study is exposing an idea to discourse in order to see it challenged. Intense mentorship assembles our “image of God”-identities, yet rigorous academia simultaneously dismantles our intellectual identities. It is a pleasure to witness my professors lend nuance to students’ opinions, formulate a position from a variety of doctrines, and admit weakness in their own positions. This process, and the growth that goes with it, is when we allow our opinions to define us.

One of the pre-requisites for life is empathy, which is an obnoxious way of saying that our interpersonal relationships require us to disagree with dignity. I rarely find myself capable of dignity when my “I am”-positions are challenged. However, when my relationships are kept in perspective, conflict becomes external to a relationship rooted in respect. In the intense community demanded in university living, we are required to engage with one another’s “image of God”-identity, not just opinion.

Arrogance demands that we begin with ourselves when we create our identity—that our perceptions of reality, politics, and humanity culminate in self-awareness. At university, I join a community that abandons the social tendency to derive an identity from my opinions and embraces our divine ignorance.

