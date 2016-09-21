By Michelle Scully

When I hear the word “freshman,” some of the images that come to mind are fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, laundry “fresh” out of the dryer, or a product “freshly” assembled from the factory. What does this terminology imply about fourth-year students? Does it somehow insinuate that—by the time you get to fourth year—you are stale, hardened by years of deconstruction, and crusty around the edges from a chronically challenged worldview? And why don’t we have a snappy catchphrase for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years? All these ponderings considered, what do we really mean when we designate students as “mature”?

“Mature,” in my case, meant that I had previous university education and diverse work experience. As I entered university for the second time feeling like an awkward misfit, I heard many words of wisdom from a variety of sources. But I simply didn’t believe them. After all, I was a “mature student”—what did they know anyways? It turns out they did know a few things, and I learned a few others that I wish somebody had told me. Because of this, I pass on to you, new student—of any age or situation—what I have learned from my “freshman” year of my second degree.

1. There is always room for growth

You are not fully developed. Just because you have already obtained some university education, spent time away on mission trips, travelled, worked, or whatever else it was that kept you from pursuing the completion of your university degree until now, there is always room for growth. The trick is to be humble (easier said than done), because only from this place can one be honest with themselves about the areas in which they are not experts. It isn’t easy to have a humble attitude when you look around at the 19-year olds who will have their career path laid out before them by the time they are in their early twenties.

2. Beware of Pride

Being categorized as a “mature student” implies that one has somehow attained virtues, skills, wisdom, and experience that those “fresh” on the block are lacking. This delusion, embedded in the very language we use, disconnects us from a whole cohort of students who have just as much to offer the community as mature students do. Wisdom comes in many shapes and forms, and sometimes inhabits the most unlikely of people and places.

When it comes to academia: Be humble when you have to re-take a class you deem to be unnecessary and repetitive. I can guarantee that there will be helpful reminders, theories that need refreshing, an increased or supplementary perspective offered by a different professor, and even new knowledge and truths never before realized. Be humble enough to remain engaged, even in the classes you think are below your educational skill level.

3. Beware of the victim mentality

Mature students often return to complete their degrees burdened with responsibilities of which freshmen generally cannot relate. If you are like me, you have the added stress of working to pay bills and the constant search for creative ways to fund your education while simultaneously enduring the pressures associated with being a full-time student. Apart from this, juggling your life established outside of school creates stress and busy-ness which can be isolating and further entrench a sense of loneliness. When I began looking beyond myself and engage with the community, I discovered that many others (“mature” or otherwise) were in the same boat. No, not everyone will be able to entirely understand your unique struggles, but everyone has their own trials, no matter how “put together” they appear to be. Trinity Western University has an amazing community—don’t believe the lie that you are in this alone or that you are somehow “on the fringes” of TWU culture.

4. Look for friends in unlikely places

Branch out from groups, cohorts, and sections of campus in which you have been placed by TWU staff and student leaders. Get to know someone in a totally different program than yours. Naturally, you will be spending the majority of time with those in your designated program of study. But don’t limit your social network to those areas. Spending time with individuals in other programs can be a much needed breath of fresh air from the repetitive social pressures and conversations surrounding your particular program—as a nursing student, I can only handle so much talk about poop, clinical, catheters, and exam marks.

5. Use your prior experience and education

This may seem like a contradiction to my first few points, but the fact remains that you do have a wealth of unique experience and skills that come with your age. Don’t shy away from opportunities to share! This will look different for everyone and can be as simple as having the courage to raise your hand in class to contribute stories as they relate to class material. Every member of the TWU community has something to offer, and if you hold back, others cannot be blessed by your experience.

6. The professors and staff really are here to support you

I know, you have heard it repeated over and over again. This is what makes TWU unique as an educational institution, right? It may sound cliché, but it is true. Last year I thought I would have to drop out mid-semester because certain things fell through which I was relying to fund my education. Being near emotional breakdown and desperately trying to hold it together, it became difficult to be present in class with this cloud of dread hanging over me. Not knowing what else to do, I eventually asked one of my professors to talk. I had no plan and didn’t know what I was going to say. I just vented and she listened. There was not much she could do to help my situation, but she offered what she could: prayer. Long story short, I walked out of her office and got a phone call half an hour later which completely turned my situation around for the better.

Support from staff will not always end in a miracle, but it does ease the experience of suffering. Furthermore, your friends have their limits. They can be amazing listeners, but their ability to guide and speak into your specific situations is often limited because of their age and personal relationship to you.

So whether you are fresh or not, check your attitude so that you can become the gift that you are to the community of TWU.

