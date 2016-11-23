By Chelsea Tancon

I applaud the fervour, passion, and rhetoric of Logan Ferguson’s article “Abortion and the Christian Case for Personhood.” That being said, the viewpoint expressed misunderstands biological processes of pregnancy and the reality that abortion rates are lowered through influencing culture rather than moral revelation—especially in Christian communities.

Conception is widely understood to be the combination of ovum and sperm cells. However, most instances of conception do not develop into a baby and, more than likely, not even a pregnancy. According to a US Government bioethics report, 60-80% of fertilized eggs (or, as Ferguson puts it, ‘pre-borns’) never even implant in the womb and leave the body during menstruation. Although certainly alive, can those almost invisible and naturally expelled combinations of cells have been persons with souls now in heaven? In light of the process of human reproduction, the language of ‘pre-born’ is misleading: if personhood begins at conception then this moment is swiftly followed by the vast majority of human deaths. Perhaps the moment of creation is not conception but implantation? Life streak? Nervous system? Heartbeat? Lines blur.

A challenge was issued to the students of this university: protect the vulnerable and speak out on behalf of those who have no voice. Abortion is not reserved for secular society. In 2014 the Christian organization LifeWay Research found that 70% of American women who have had an abortion identified as Christian and 40% regularly attended church. These are not just numbers: these are our classmates, sisters, and friends.

Suspend your judgment for a moment and consider what it would feel like to be unmarried and pregnant as a Trinity Western University student, to carry the evidence of your pregnancy as an invitation for judgement while the father and other covenant-breakers need not. What would it cost to be pro-life with so much to risk and fear—peer judgment, punishment and possibly expulsion, not to mention being rejected or ostracized by conservative family members or churches? Could you make the pro-life decision if it meant you risked giving up this school, your church, friends, and your youth? People do, but we as a community don’t make it easy.

The potential of the Christian pro-life movement to protect vulnerable people (people with wombs and people within them) will be effective only when judgement and picketing signs are laid aside and that admirable passion is redirected towards love and compassion. Of the Christian women surveyed regarding past abortions by LifeWay, 63% thought people at church were more likely to gossip than help them. Only 7% said that they discussed their abortion decision with anyone at church. These women expected or received condemnation (26%) and judgement (33%) from their churches rather than love (13%) and help (14%). This needs to change.

The next time an unwed Christian girl with a baby bump is brave enough to walk into your church or your class, choose to love her, support her, and help her. What of the Christian girl who chooses abortion: what is the Christian response to her? Love. Make your church, friend group and this community a safe place to discuss pregnancy options. Change the culture around you to one of love, charity, grace, and support. In doing so you will make it easier for the next girl to choose “pro-life.”

Above all, Christianity is pro-love.

