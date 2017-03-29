The linguistic love affair between the Western Christian tradition and the events of Sodom and Gomorra cannot be denied. Religious authorities accusing their parishioners of the “sins of Sodom” to regain their wayward attention goes all the way back to early prophets such as Isaiah and Ezekiel. Today, such an expression is short hand for the life choices and perspectives that the fundamentalist tradition deems most corrosive to society. Similarly, I believe that the prominent sins paraded by citizens of Sodom are a significant threat to the order we enjoy in civil society. The beautiful mosaic of our culture has been steadily corroded by sinners from Sodom. These sinners are defined by a misunderstanding of their identity and lack control over their physical desires.
The first sin that can be readily observed from the Genesis narrative is a failure in hospitality. For instance, Lot, upon encountering two strangers, graciously invites them into his home. He provides these guests with shelter from the citizens and their malicious intent. Instead of joining Lot in embracing them, the citizens of Sodom wished to rape them. While Lot’s actions are commendable, he fails by offering his daughters to the men of the town. This action was not benevolent self-sacrifice, it was cowardice. Generally, an act of human decency does not require one to sacrifice another’s dignity.
On top of this, the prophet Ezekiel identifies a second crime. Generally, the critique of Sodom centers around the action of individual citizens. In contrast, Ezekiel accuses Sodom of institutionalized economic inequality. In fact, he goes further by accusing the nation of Israel of falling into the same pattern. The institutionally wealthy had created a culture of desperation for the poor. Thus, both classes were far too distracted—either by their lives of excess, or the business of survival—to pursue citizenship in the Kingdom of God.
These sins, passed down through generations, surviving the synthesis and ruin of every civilization, are still expressed vibrantly in our society. When faced with the broken, frightened other, seeking asylum as citizens and fellow heirs, we rape their cultural identity. To justify their suffering and our own fear-based inaction, we shroud them in dehumanizing narratives. Instead of acknowledging that there is little mathematical justification of the enduring suffering and poverty of the majority, we tweet about it from devices that represent meals that could save the lives of millions. We are apathetic to the fact that the majority of the earth’s resources, infrastructures, and capital are in the hands of 1% of the population.
Our tolerance of the other’s suffering is the sin that God took issue with. This tolerance exposes a disregard for the Person of God. As his creation, God commands our reverence. Coincidentally, he also commands us to revere each other. We cannot fully succeed in our mandate when we are distracted by the physical aspects of our lives. Greed causes us to disregard the suffering of the other and fully inhibits our relationship with God. Greed is an exhibition of hubris, which generally leads humans to consider themselves exempt from the commands of their Heavenly Father.
I say this as I am online typing my comment
On line is what got us to where we are right now. Social warfare has destroyed us. That 1% population that you speak of was right in front of my face and I had no idea. God is revealing so many things to me and I am just pray that I doy part in revealing what I am supposed to reveal and that people hear me. God is good and I’m gonna start doing what I need to so that I can go to heaven. You won’t need money in heaven.