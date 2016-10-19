By Wang Wang

Question 1: Do humans have a universal identity?

Objection 1: It would seem that we do not have a universal identity, for we come from different cultural backgrounds. Therefore, our identities are relative to our cultures, and hence we do not have a universal identity.

Objection 2: Further, each person is unique. Therefore, our identities are relative to ourselves, and we do not have a universal identity.

Objection 3: We need not concern this question because of the principle of parsimony. The lesser the thinking, the lesser the trouble.

On the contrary, it is written: “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27). And: “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God” (Romans 8:14).

I answer that humans do have a universal identity, that is, the likeness of God. To understand this, it must be noted that, as the Doct or Angelicus (Aquinas) discusses that identity is the unity between actuality (essence, or substantial form), and potentiality (prime matter) in things. Since the philosopher (Aristotle) realized that things are composed with form (act) and matter (potency), it follows that things have identities. Now, as the Doctor Angelicus notes, “all things have being insofar as they are like God.” In other words, all beings—including humans—are in the likeness of God.

Beings are beings inasmuch as they are actual, or as they have actuality. As the Doctor Angelicus and the philosopher note, all actuality flows from the source of actuality, that is, pure actuality (pure existence with no passive potentiality), who is our almighty and righteous God the Father, the unmoved mover, the first agent, the Way, and the first actualizer. It is only with God’s importation of actuality that there are actual beings. Thus, it is said that things are like God insofar as they are actual, or have actuality. In other words, beings are the likeness of God. From there it follows that humans (as beings), do have a universal identity: the likeness of God insofar as we have actuality. (Note here that according to the philosopher, potency can only exist in combination with act, but cannot exist solely on its own. Thus, the universal identity of humans as the likeness of God still rests on the unity between both act and potency). This means to say that humans are likeness of God in the first sense in this inquiry: we possess actuality from God.

Further, as the Doctor Angelicus notes, God is subsisting being itself, whereas other things exist merely as participants in existing being. Consequently, things desire to be like God as their ultimate end (the Doctor Angelicus also notes that all things are made to acquire (by action and motion) at last end a divine likeness. God is the ultimate end of all things. Thus it is said in Proverbs (16:4): “God made all things for Himself”; and in the Apocalypse (22:13): “I am Alpha and Omega, the First and the Last”).

This means: finite beings seem to have a divinely given intrinsic intentionality or teleology to act towards an end or goal. For example, an acorn naturally grows to be an oak tree; this process, as the philosopher and the Doctor Angelicus note, is the process of the acorn’s finite amount of actuality acts on its potency (in the sense that the act actualizes the potency) until the actuality reaches its highest point of development (which point is called the telos). In other words, beings have innate intentionality to actualize their potential, and the less potential they have, the greater amount of actuality they have; and the greater amount of actuality they have, the more they are like God for God is pure actuality.

As the Doctor Angelicus notes, humans desire and acquire divine likeness as their end through actualizing their potential—that is, to do anything that belongs to perfection and goodness (e.g. to exist in God, to live, to be wise, to be happy, etc.). This may be said to be common to humans as the likeness of God in the second sense in this inquiry: we seek divine likeness. These two senses of likeness must not be separated, for, according to the philosopher, actuality is both the form and the end.

Reply to objection 1: As the Doctor Angelicus notes, identity is the unity between act and potency, which is our complete being, which is caused by God’s operation, or, primary causality. Thus, this identity is the most fundamental to our existence. On the other hand, cultural identity is caused by humankind, who is secondary causality. The identity of the likeness of God is essential to our being: we cannot exist without it, whereas cultural identity is accidental. Thus, humans might not have a universal identity culturally, but we do have a universal identity actually (based on our actuality).

Reply to objection 2: What each individual human being can do is limited by our essence, although we have the freewill to choose what to do “within” our essence. In this sense, existence does not necessarily precede essence. Thus, humans might not have a universal identity existentially, we do have a universal identity essentially.

Reply to objection 3: On the contrary, it is written: “All Scripture inspired of God is profitable to teach, to reprove, to correct, to instruct in justice” (2 Tim. 3:16). The New Testament Scriptures address identity as one of the core issues; for example, “Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you” (John 15:15). Therefore, the identity issue is most certainly worthy of thinking, and may God the Father bless all Christians with wisdom and courage, so that we can truly find and fulfill our identity and our final end. Amen.

