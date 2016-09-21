By John Krneta

As the last page of their life was about to be turned, a deep cry of “Remember me!” sprang forth. These are the words of the sinner and the Saviour. Is this really what it comes down to? A longing for recognition and the hope found in it? Or shall we say, a hunger for life itself and the Food which can sustain it?

Even God craves to be remembered, and in doing so He displays a beautiful vulnerability. A child who poured his heart into making—to the best of his ability—some work of art to be given to those who meant everything to him would be painfully wounded if his creation was not acknowledged. So it is with the One from whom all things came. A small and simple recognition of pure and beautiful intentions is a form of praise fills the Receiver’s heart with joy. God wants to be one who is thought of just like a sweet and tender young lady giving a quick glance to see if the one she loves is noticing her and thinking of her.

A great athlete in their prime will amaze crowds with deftness and determination and receive fame, fortune, and fans. Records are made and then broken—adulation shifts to others in the years to come. The spotlight moves to the latest victors. We consider this normal and feel that giving such glory is right. Yet played out in a cosmic forum are the exploits of Him who hurls lightning bolts and forged the universe.

Another person worthy of such recognition is a mother. Any and every mother is due honour, for a mother sacrifices deeply from prior to pregnancy. Even after her young have grown old, her offspring always remain children to protect and care for in her eyes. As a mother hen wishing to gather her chicks under her wings, Jesus eyed His own—the people of the city for which He gave Himself. Although they and others were not then willing to be gathered, the Gatherer would have Himself made known. A servant of God was sent to those for whom He had become unknown.

His simple message was this: To know and to remember the One who was raised from the dead.

He who desires to be remembered finally made His own book, and it is composed of those who remember Him. “They shall be Mine,” said He.

