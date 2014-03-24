From St. Augustine of Hippo to Dante Alighieri; from C.S. Lewis to Rob Bell; for millennia Christians have grappled with the notion of the afterlife, God’s divine judgment, and eternal damnation. The community of Trinity Western University is no exception.

Last month a panel discussion took place in the Northwest Building auditorium entitled “Hell and Damnation.” President Bob Kuhn expressed his appreciation for the open dialogue on such a contentious issue. The discussion highlighted papers written by Kevin Miller and Myron A. Penner. Miller—a proponent of Universalism—is the writer, director, and producer of the feature-length documentary Hellbound, and author of The Best of All Possible Stories—Can it be True? Penner—who is not a Universalist—is a professor of Philosophy at Trinity Western and author of “How to be a Universalist.”

In the Christian historic tradition, there have been three dominant understandings of hell: eternal torment, Annihilationism, and Universalism. Eternal torment—epitomized in Italian Renaissance writer Dante Alighieri’s epic poem Inferno—asserts that the unsaved and wicked are separated and tormented for all of eternity. Annihilationism says that the final punishment of unsaved human beings is their total destruction of body and spirit. Universalism is the understanding that in the end, all people everywhere will be reconciled to God and to one another. For the Universalist, hell may or may not exist—but if it does, nobody goes there.

Miller’s paper addressed the two strongest arguments against Universalism: the argument from human freedom, and the argument from justice. The argument against Universalism from human freedom asserts that all people cannot be reconciled to God because not everyone wants to be reconciled as such; clearly there are those that outright reject God. Is there anything that we know about God that indicates that He might force salvation upon us? The argument from justice states that it would be unjust for God to reconcile someone to him who is evil, suggesting that perhaps there is a way we can sin to such a degree to move ourselves beyond redemption.

Miller addresses each of these points. On the topic of human freedom, Miller implores us to consider the nature of the freedom of the will. If free choice is that which is fully informed—made in a frame of mind not bound by fear, emotional wound, or delusion or compulsion—does such a thing even exist? At what point can you say that you made a truly free choice, uninfluenced by the actions of individuals around you? If not, is it God that intervenes to activate our freedom, as he did the Apostle Paul? If God did that for some people, why not others? Why not all? Miller acknowledges that some might assert that many individuals are beyond help and are not deserving of divine intervention and activation of their freedom. Miller recalls the notion of proportionality as we understand it in our society. If you do the crime, you do the time—if you don’t work, you don’t eat. We live in a world of just dessert. However, divine grace runs counter to proportionality. Romans 6:23 tells us, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” None of us are deserving of salvation, yet it is a gift freely given, and freely received.

In addressing the argument from justice, Miller beseeches one to consider what one understands justice to be. In our contemporary society, justice includes retribution, public protection, deterrents, rehabilitation, restoration, and restitution. Our judicial system doesn’t seek justice at the expense of the offender or community, it seeks restoration. Why would God’s justice seek anything less than that? Why would His justice carry less grace than ours? Is not the best possible story we can imagine where the sinner comes to a full awareness of sin, repents, and makes restitution? If this is consistent with our views of divine love, why can it not be true? Miller challenges us to consider how best to bring our notions of justice and liberty into congruency with our concept of divine love.

The work of American philosopher and theologian Marilyn McCord Adams was mentioned in the debate in terms of her understanding of proportionality. If we as humans commit a crime in a finite period of time, does that action justly warrant infinite punishment? In light of this argument, it is not only the finite time frame wherein the crime was committed that must be considered, but we must also weigh the gravity of an offence which merits a longer sentence. If you sin against God—who is an infinite being—does this necessarily warrant infinite punishment?

Myron Penner’s words on his paper “How to be a Universalist” addressed how Christians should approach contentious issues of our faith. While not a Universalist himself, he is critical of those who dismiss an idea without engaging its strongest elements. So as to avoid this common mistake of refuting straw man arguments, Penner acknowledges that Universalism is not as incompatible with Christianity or as heretical as many claim it to be. It is consistent with salvation through Christ, with humanity’s need for atonement and sacrifice, and concepts of restorative and retributive justice. Those who reject Universalism argue that it renders Christ’s sacrificial death meaningless. However, Universalism is consistent with needing and having to bear witness to the gospel.

An important aspect to this discussion concerns the role of scripture in formulating doctrine. Eighteenth century preacher John Wesley called us to lean not only on scripture, but also on our reason, church tradition, and our own experiences to form doctrine. Does maintaining the Lutheran mentality of Sola Scriptura pose danger to de-contextualizing its contents, or make one susceptible to idolatry of the Bible?

Another important question to consider as we continue to explore this issue is precisely what is essential to our faith as Christians? It is only through a constant reestablishment of our identity in Christ that we can confidently approach issues of contention and division within the faith. Lurking behind questions of hell is the nature of God—we must constantly be striving to understand who Christ was, what he stood for, what he came here to do, and who we are in light of that. It is only then that we can partake in the spirit of enquiry and honest exchange of ideas amongst our friends and fellow Christians. It is only then that we will have the discernment to understand what it is that defines us as Christians, and what aspects of our religion are adiaphora—or the “non-essentials” of our faith.

Do the aspects that define us as Christians extend beyond a belief in Jesus Christ’s incarnation, life, teaching, death, resurrection, and ascension? Do we deem a person’s view on infant baptism, transubstantiation, a literal or allegorical Adam and Eve, or Hell and the afterlife as issues worth ending friendships, leaving churches and institutions, and dividing over? Incidentally, Kevin Miller was not allowed to join the faculty at Trinity Western University because of his outspoken and controversial view of hell and support for Universalism. If you can’t think through these issues at a Christian university, where can you ruminate about them?

Remembering the humbling reality that there will always be aspects of our faith that we will never understand, just as we will never fully understand God, is a sound premise upon which to continue pursuing the types of discussion that occurred during the panel. While it may not always be enjoyable to be challenged in our belief systems, and while challenge may not always be welcomed in different circles in our faith, we have much to be thankful for in Trinity Western University for providing a venue where we have the opportunity to embark upon this lifelong endeavour together as a Christian community.

