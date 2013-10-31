“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” (Psalm 116:15)

All Hallows’ Eve cannot be safely separated from All Hallows’ Day or All Saints’ Day, when Christians ponder the eternal life in Christ enjoyed by our dearly departed. But nowadays on Halloween, using imagined horrors such as vampires, zombies, and bogeymen of all shapes, we confront ourselves instead with the very real possibility of a violent, untimely death.

Since time immemorial, October 31 marked the Wiccan New Year in Celtic regions. Mediums would commission ‘ghouls’ (demons, masked as the recently living) to cause mayhem. In 865 A.D., Pope Gregory VI supplanted their disruptive festivals with a Christian one: a day when the dead are not to be invoked (or feared), but remembered all the same. November 1 became a comfort to the families of confessing Christians who had died the previous year. Teachers from ages past, who did not have a regular feast day, were honoured as well, and continue to be.

Non-Christians believed that November was a day when the barrier between the visible and invisible worlds was weakest. Well, the Bible gives us the best look into the state of the departed souls. Saints (hagios, Greek for holy one) in the Church, from all tribes, tongues, classes, and centuries, living or dead (Revelations 7; Luke 16:22), enjoy communion with God “whenever two or three are gathered.” Yet, unlike we on earth who are still chronic sinners, the heavenly saints participate in communion with God and His holy angels free from the bonds of sin. The dead are beautiful in God’s eyes. According to St. Augustine, “all corruption must disappear — all weakness, all sluggishness, all corruption, and anything else that is inconsistent with that kingdom.”

What a contrast with the animated, perverted zombie corpses common to our current celebrations! The tradition of terrorizing on October 31 seems to live on, but nowadays, instead of conjuring, we costume ourselves as mischievous, practical-joking spirits. An axe in the head, a knife in the back, a bloodied face, dredges up traumatic incidences to mind.

For us living in the West, a stab in the back is—normally—a nightmare, but for our brethren scattered throughout the world, betrayal happens in broad daylight. We hear reports of Christians in Syria, Egypt, and beyond for whom a confession of faith can spell a death sentence. Moreover, here in Canada, 300 new souls are daily robbed their first chance at natural breath. The list of our dearly departed is growing.

By taking a moment on November 1, All Saints Day, we Christians can raise awareness and comfort ourselves with the certainty of resurrection. Observing the holiday is like wearing the T-shirt that says, “This shirt is illegal in 51 countries”.

The believers in heaven are called the “Church Triumphant,” because they have no world, nor devil, nor sinful flesh to contend with for their victory in Christ. Their repose is uninterrupted, yet even they yearn and pray. Revelations 6 tells us that the martyrs “cry out” for the end of violence, that the time of bloody persecution and searing Christ’s Body limb from limb here on earth will be “cut short.” They pray that we, the “Church Militant,” have strength in the struggle against the world’s menacing. We are not to celebrate violence.

Rather, we are to imitate the saints’ example. To find the best way to honour our brothers in faith, we may look at the conclusion of Psalm 116 through verses 16-18: “I am Your servant, the son of Your maidservant. You have loosed my bonds. I will offer to You the sacrifice of thanksgiving and call the name of the Lord. I will pay my vows to the Lord in the presence of all His people.”

All Saints Day communicates two things. First, not all of us must be a Gregory the Great to enjoy Heaven—your great-grandmother is worth celebrating, too. Secondly, we stand in solidarity with catholic (“universal”) Christians the world over. As Lutheran theologian John Gerhard said, “Whoever does not share in the Church Militant will never have a share in the Church Triumphant.” By celebrating those who have already passed from this world, we can celebrate the grand metamorphosis Christ has promised us after our own passing.

Like! 1

Comments

comments