By Christopher Townsend

Jacques Derrida, in his book Given Time, discusses the paradoxical nature of what he understands as a “pure gift.” A gift, Derrida believes, is inextricably tied to an exchange economy: every present, every act of good will, and every spontaneous donation, when recognized as such, becomes laced with an economic calculation. Indeed, each gift exchange is ruled on an economic yard-stick, one which ensures the mutual benefit of each party. Thus, there is an inherent and unavoidable restitution that exists within a formal gift exchange. As soon as a gift changes hand, the giver becomes the debtor and the recipient becomes marked by the duty to fulfill her end of the contract. That is, she must pay back, reimburse, and amortize her gift in order to both acquit herself, as well as fulfill the reciprocal exchange. With the presentation of a gift, both giver and recipient are beneficiaries; while the receiver gains in monetary or material possession, the giver is granted the gift’s symbolic equivalent, such as praise, recognition, internal satisfaction, or a promise of future favour. A pure gift, on the other hand, enforces no such relation.

If a “pure” gift is one that is unmarred by an exchange economy, how precisely does this come into being? If this formal contract follows each and every gift, how can one remove oneself from something so engrained? Perhaps one ought to imagine a way of abstracting from the gift itself, and thus present it in a way that denies this exchange economy from ever emerging. Consider, perhaps, the anonymous donation of a gift. Through this, the recipient, having received the gift anonymously, cannot possibly recognize or credit her donor. Ostensibly, this nullifies the problematic exchange economy as highlighted above. After all, how can there be a mutual benefit if the second party is unknown? The problem, however, is that the exchange economy has not yet been done away with, as there still exists a degree of reciprocity. Not only does the recipient of the gift advance materially or emotionally, and thus falls into the issue of debt, the unknown giver as well is able to reap self-satisfaction from the transaction. We thus require further abstraction, as the gift is still recognized by both parties.

How can a pure gift be contrasted against a seemingly pervasive exchange economy? The problem, as Derrida argues, is that the very word “gift” is married to this notion of reciprocity and exchange. Therefore, as soon as a gift is recognized as such, it becomes wedded to this economic calculation of give and take. Seeing that this exchange economy emerges through the gift’s acknowledgement, perhaps a true gift can be achieved if its recipient is unaware of it. For example, if I straighten a fallen bicycle on the sidewalk, its owner would not ever be aware of my gesture, as they would return to their bicycle as they had originally left it. Even though this gift has gone unrecognized by its recipient, the gift economy has not yet been interrupted: I can still recognize my own gift and again obtain my own personal reward. It is not enough for the gift to go unrecognized by only one party. Just as the recipient is unconscious of their receiving of a gift, a true gift requires that the giver, too, must not know that they are giving it.

Through this understanding of the true gift, which lies beyond the perception and consciousness of both giver and recipient, a gift becomes something embodied. Thus a true gift is not just one single instance of the giver’s focused attention, nor does it manifest through the isolated event of a single intention. It is rather incorporated and expressed through one’s every thought and action. The true gift, therefore, is invisible to the giver; the gift is not to be treated as a single event, but something that pervades the very way in which the giver relates to the world. The giver erects fallen bicycles, sends anonymous donations, walks old ladies across the street, comforts his friends, and volunteers his time not because these are things he should do, or desires to do, but these are things he simply does do. These actions are neither thoughtful, intended, nor planned, the giver’s “gifts” are things he does unreflectively and automatically. The giver expects neither recognition nor reward, for he is not consciously aware of his own gift. This, then, is the paradox: In order for something to be a true gift, it must not be recognized as one.

