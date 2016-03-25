by Kirsten McAllister

“What do you seek?” are the first words that Jesus spoke to the two men that caught up with him on the road to Galilee. They asked where Jesus was staying, and he invited them to come and see for themselves.

What we are looking for may be the most ubiquitous question of our everyday lives. And what we end up finding is always indicated by what we want, from moment to moment. Although we may not directly consider the nature of our desires, the question confronts us from our morning Starbucks drink to our stop at the supermarket on the way home. Advertising agencies would kill to know what we want, and millennials bask in a sea of choices where their every whim can be attended to if they can afford it. As someone who can spend five minutes before deciding all they want is a plain coffee, wading through this sea can be overwhelming even when the options seem frivolous. Eventually, whether you choose soy, almond, 2%, skim, or whole becomes too much effort to make a choice at all.

My university experience has been something like this. Fresh out of YWAM and sure-footed in my faith, I entered into a very secular school in Vancouver that opened life up to a myriad of wonders and possibilities. It turns out that life is about so many things, and everyone has got a point. While trying to reconcile the ever-increasing rift that I found growing between my religion and my learning, often school has felt like a constant swim upstream in a river of art and philosophy. As a result of being exposed to thinkers that are way more intelligent than myself and yet can’t agree on the most fundamental truths, the first half of my degree has made me cautious to ascribe to many of the categories I used to adopt with ease.

The options that university lays forth for different ways of thinking can be overwhelming to sift through and decide what to take and what to leave. I think for Christians this can be a particularly disheartening experience. It feels a lot like losing your innocence when you find your previously rooted worldview is suddenly very fragile and afloat in a world where tethering it to anything could be dangerous. To tie yourself to one truth always means to exclude others. Uncertainty becomes an ally for those who are hesitant to leave anything out. And as that annoying person who takes an hour in front of you at Starbucks to consider all of the taste, health, and cost variables, cutting out options is a terrifying task. As a result of “leaving my options open,” over the first half of my degree I have seen my life grow comfortable with ambiguity, and I have made fewer choices.

But uncertainty is a choice too. Russell Reno says that there are two ways to miss a train: by getting on the wrong one or by not getting on any train at all. If we become so afraid that we will choose the wrong thing that we don’t choose anything at all, we end up stuck in the train station where we started.

Education cannot be for the sake of education, and thinking cannot be for the sake of thinking. We should want more. It takes more than knowledge to make us rise and move in any direction, and mystery will always be a part of anywhere we decide to go. Once education has made us think, it should always make us move.

