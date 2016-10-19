By Maddy Osborne

The world of SMASH is clever, funny, a little chaotic, and extremely unexpected; much like our beloved Trinity Western University.

Have you ever wondered if you have anything in common with a member of the elite upper class that ruled Britain 100 years ago? If you’re reading this, chances are you attend the lovely Trinity Western University, which means that yes, in fact, you might. How so, you ask?

From October 25th through November 5th, SAMC is putting on a production of SMASH by Jeffrey Hatcher. SMASH is a British comedy set in 1910, in which “love and politics collide” (SAMC Theatre website). A crazed socialist abandons his wife at the altar, flees across the country, and attempts to begin a revolution to overthrow the British government and replace it with a socialist ruling system. In doing so, he inadvertently begins another romance with someone he meets during his travels—when his wife finds out, sh*t really hits the fan.

Even though it sounds funny, you might think that there is not much that relates to you. Wrong! It just so happens that this crazed elitist first makes his way to a rich, upper class, all-girls’ college, which has more in common with TWU than you might think. Alton College is a school for only the wealthiest. The totalitarian-esque headmistress invokes strict standards as to how her students are to act and behave in his or her everyday lives (Community Covenant, anyone?).

The majority of the girls at Alton College are concerned only with finding a husband. “Armed with dewy lips and batting eyes,” they discuss their plethora of suitors, deciding which one is most acceptable to marry. To many at Alton College, education comes second to marriage. One of the girls, fed up with all the talk of husbands and marriage and romance, says it best: “This isn’t a school, it’s a marriage market!” Ringing any bells? (No pun intended).

The world of SMASH is clever, funny, a little chaotic, and extremely unexpected; much like our beloved Trinity Western University. Still think you can’t relate to the show? To find out what else you have in common with the people of SMASH, come out to Freedom Hall in RNT, from October 25th until November 5th. Tickets can be purchased online at twu.ca/theatre. It’s sure to be a smash!

