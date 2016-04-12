by Eric Geddes

Last February Spotlight won the very well deserved Best Picture award at the Oscars. However, there are not many typical “Oscar” scenes in this film as you might expect; it felt very realistic, not overdramatic like a film fishing for an Oscar. Spotlight is a movie that needs to be as realistic as possible since it deals with a very real and sensitive subject: the molestation of children by Catholic priests.

Considering the past roles we’ve seen this powerhouse cast play before, including stars such as Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Stanley Tucci, one might not expect to see such restrained and calculated acting. This understated yet powerful performance style adds to the realistic feel of the whole piece. Some of the most sensitive scenes take place when the reporters ask the victims for details about what happened to them. The interviewees are determined to share their stories but understandably get flustered once in a while. During these scenes the reporters are gentle and supportive, rather than overdramatizing the situation taking the attention off the topic, they push it where it needs to be—on the story.

The reporters want to expose what the priests in question have done. However, this is much more complicated than one might think because the investigation (based on a true story) happens in Boston, a place where the Church is very powerful. The bishops and cardinals are well established among the most respected and wealthy people of the community. Most of the friends and family members of the Spotlight news team are devout Catholics, and the reporters are repeatedly told to let the story go. This theme permeates every element of the film; most of the exterior shots have churches in the background to showcase how central and important the church is in Boston.

The film doesn’t preach hatred or vindictive behavior; rather, it preaches compassion for the victims of rape and abuse as well as righteous anger at the injustice of it. However, it’s not devoid of all sympathy for the priests. In one scene, Sasha Pfeiffer goes to an old churchman’s house, and he admits to “fooling around” with boys but not raping them. He says he knows what it feels like, and when pressed, says “I was raped”. This acting, along with the pause that comes after his confession, emphasizes his humanity. As viewers, we can begin to understand, finally, why someone might rape another person.

This film excels at showing the courage it took for the reporters to keep digging in spite of opposition to keep the church accountable. After this story broke in 2001, hundreds of people called in from all over Boston, and eventually, the whole world; the story opened the floodgates for people who were abused to come forward and share their stories. This is shown in the final scene of the film where the phones begin to ring ceaselessly, overwhelming the team to the point where they need to bring in help with the siege of calls. Throughout the movie, the team thinks they’re helping only a few people, but the fruits of their labor help hundreds of people share their stories.

The only issue with this movie is that it misses the opportunity to wrestle with questions of faith. Though almost all the reporters themselves come from Catholic backgrounds, none of them are practicing Catholics. There is one scene where Pfeiffer says she can’t attend Mass with her grandmother anymore and asks her fellow reporter, Mike Rezendes, why he stopped going. “Typical shit… but somehow I always figured I’d go back,” he answers. He breaks down at this point because his faith in the institution is gone. But the point of personal faith is never brought up before or mentioned again. Why not? My guess is even though the filmmakers were very brave to make this film; they weren’t quite brave enough to make it more of a personal struggle for the characters.

Regardless, it’s still an astonishing film that deserves every bit of acclaim and praise it gets, if one can stomach the subject matter. The reporters themselves knew how sensitive but necessary getting the story was, pointing out numerous times, as Pfeiffer does, “I’m here because I care. We’re going to tell this story we’re going to tell it right”. Another fellow reporter, Walter Robinson, played by Michael Keaton, encapsulates the situation by telling a lawyer who will not cooperate that, “We’ve got two stories here. A story about degenerate clergy and a story about a bunch of lawyers turning child abuse into a cottage industry. Which story do you want us to write, because we’re writing one of them.” I pray that everyone who is made aware of this story –Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, Jew, Muslim, Sikh, and Atheist—can have the courage to stand against injustice no matter the cost, just like these reporters did.

