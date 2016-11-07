If you are Jack, you have never been outside. Your world is a small, locked room containing only bare essentials. The only people you know are your mom and the strange man who hurts her.

To Jack in Room, this is the entire world. The images he sees on the small, grainy TV he watches do not actually exist. They come from the TV, and that is all. Though this is a stark and horribly depressing view of life, it is all he knows; he is content with it.

Based on the book of the same name by Emma Donoghue, Room follows the story of a young woman and her son as they escape from a woodshed where they have been held for years by their kidnapper, Old Nick.

When they escape, they must adjust to life outside of their abnormal reality. They quickly discover that life does not suddenly become happy once they are out of imprisonment. They have a painful road to tread to heal the scars of the past and adjust to what is normal life for everyone around them. This is a road they can only travel by the love they share for each other.

Room is a film that affects you. It’s a small movie as far as sets and effects go, with few actors and a simple premise. But the impact these combined parts create is undeniable. Room tells a deeply touching and human story of the love between a mother and her son.

Brie Larson’s performance as Joy, Jack’s mother, is heartbreaking, yet inspiring. It earned her the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award for Best Actress. Jacob Trembley also gave a strong performance as Jack. Most of the story is told from his perspective through narration. This gives the story a very innocent, yet jarring view of what the boy’s life is like. It serves to showcase the deep connection he has with his mother, and how special it is given the circumstances of his life.

Thanks to the patient, meticulous direction of Lenny Abrahamson, this film lets its story speak for itself. The visuals are dull and reserved; nothing about it feels “Hollywood.” The content is disturbing and powerful on its own without being graphic. The focus remains on Joy and Jack throughout the film; nothing is forced to add excitement or intrigue. The pure fascination that comes from watching these characters interact is more than enough to fill the film’s run time, while satisfying the audience with heartfelt scenes of life and all its mess. Though this is a fictional work, the level of detail and care put in make it feel like a real-life story being retold.

Stated again for emphasis, Room is a film that affects you. Though it’s told through the eyes of a small boy, this powerful film raises big questions. With an excellent cast, as well as modest technical work, there is hardly much to criticize. This film could not be recommended more highly for anyone who is willing to take the journey.

