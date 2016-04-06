by Maddy Osborne

Finding Dory hits the theatres on June 17, and it’s hard to tell whether the children or the young adults are more excited. Ever since Finding Nemo touched our hearts in 2003, we have been eagerly awaiting another story about these beloved fish (not food) friends.

Finding Dory promises to be everything we have hoped for and more. The cast includes Diane Keaton, Idris Elba, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Kaitlin Oslon, Eugene Levy, Michael Sheen, Albert Brooks, Hayden Rolence, and of course, Ellen DeGeneres as Dory. The director of Finding Nemo, Andrew Stanton, is returning as director and screenwriter, and Angus MacLane joins him as co-director. This is a stellar group of people, and I believe high expectations are justified.

Finding Dory is supposedly set six to twelve months after Finding Nemo, when Dory, remembering something important about her family, sets off to find them with Nemo and Marlin following close behind. They arrive at a marine biology institute in California, where they meet a white Beluga whale named Bailey (Ty Burrell), a whale shark named Destiny (Kailin Olson), and an octopus named Hank (Ed O’Neill). The tank gang from Finding Nemo (Gill, Deb, Jacques, and the rest of the members from Nemo’s tank days) is also set to make an appearance! Comingsoon.net sums the plot: “Finding Dory reunites Dory with friends, Nemo and Marlin, on a search for answers about her past. What can she remember? Who are her parents? And where did she learn to speak Whale?” Get hyped!

Director Andrew Stanton said, in regards to Finding Nemo, that they (him and the rest of the Pixar team) couldn’t stop thinking about why Dory was alone that day Marlin and Nemo found her in the ocean; hence they decided to make the second movie about Dory and her family.

In the official press release of Disney Pixar, Ellen DeGeneres speaks highly of the movie. “I have waited for this day for a long, long, long, long, long, long time,” she says. “I’m not mad it took this long. I know the people at Pixar were busy creating Toy Story 16. But the time they took was worth it. The script is fantastic. And it has everything I loved about the first one: it’s got a lot of heart, it’s really funny, and the best part is—it’s got a lot more Dory.”

With promise of laughs, love, adventures, and important lessons about family, Finding Dory is sure to be everything we’ve all dreamed it would be. Keep June 17 open on your calender!

