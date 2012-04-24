For music enthusiasts like myself, the festival experience is appealing on a multitude of levels. What I love most about festivals, though, is how they never fail to bring people together to have a great time. Even if you have no previous knowledge or familiarity with the music you are hearing, there is no doubt in my mind that a music festival will be one of the highlights of your summer.

Contrary to popular belief, outdoor music festivals were around even before the iconic Woodstock in 1969. In the 1950’s, the American music industry started hosting jazz festivals throughout the country, and by the ‘60s festivals drew in close to 100,000 people. Woodstock, however, was one of the most revolutionary organized music events in history and ultimately changed rock and roll forever. Half a million people flooded a farm field in upstate New York to see acts like The Who, Janis Joplin, Crosby Stills, Nash, & Young – just to name a few. In the summer of 1970, Joplin and several other artists traveled by train across Canada on a tour named the Festival Express. The idea behind the Festival Express was similar to that of the Railroad Revival Tour, which was to foster an atmosphere of musical creativity and closeness between performers. More recently, festivals like Coachella (founded 1999) and Sasquatch (founded 2002) have grown rapidly in popularity among our generation and have expanded music culture.

Last April 22nd I traveled down the coast to the shipyard city of San Pedro, California with the excitement of experiencing the first ever Railroad Revival Tour, featuring three artists touring six cities across the American Southwest in vintage railcars. The lineup: Old Crow Medicine Show, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, and Mumford & Sons. An electric energy filled the air, and it became clear by the end of three outstanding sets that the Railroad Revival Tour was more than a typical tour or festival experience. Marcus Mumford expressed to the crowd how surreal and life changing the journey had been so far, because the music never seemed to stop. The three artists were collaborating in the purest sense of the word, with one common goal in mind – to make music passionately. The Railroad Revival Tour exemplified what I think the essence of a music festival should be: a collective celebration of musical creativity and inspiration.

By playing at music festivals, artists gain wider recognition from a more varied audience. Having a diverse audience can often provide artists with a certain energy and excitement that causes a more engaging and inspiring performance. When people attend music festivals, their understanding of music is deepened and their musical taste is diversified. As their love for music grows, they realize the potential it has to influence their lives in profound ways. A distinct “festival culture” has emerged over the years, and music festivals have now become gatherings that unite music, art, fashion, and self-expression. Most importantly, festivals provide the opportunity to share the experience of live music with friends and to connect with fellow music lovers.

Kristin Wall

Like! 0

Comments

comments