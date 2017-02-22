What is Humans Are Beautiful?

Humans Are Beautiful is a blogging project dedicated to sharing stories of human relationships that strive to be authentic—of people seeking to know and be known by one another. It’s about celebrating vulnerability between humans and the idiosyncrasies that make people weird and cool.

Tell us what made you decide to start this blogging project.

I met and became very close to someone unexpectedly, and our relationship has been characterized by understanding one another’s needs as they shift, knowing one another’s essence, and unconditional love and care. This experience opened my eyes to the possibilities that exist in human relationship, and I began to seek them out. It’s all too easy to descend into oblivion or apathy, into selfishness, or into ourselves. Seeking other people, not to gain something specific, but to truly know someone isn’t an easy thing to do. My vision is that Humans Are Beautiful be a space where these experiences can be recorded and remembered, because they mean something. I hope it exists as a space where people who seek other humans can be encouraged that they are doing something good and something that is worth it.

How was your journey to become a writer influenced by your time at TWU?

Living on campus at TWU, your world can be limited to what and who are within the perimeters of the school. This small space, both physically and conceptually, forced me to explore my writing as a way of growth and creation of something that could transcend my current experience. My time at TWU had me confront what is real and what is not, and this helped me form my goal as a writer to seek out what is genuine and remove the veil of façade that surrounds us.

Sometimes humans are not very beautiful. What inspires you to keep seeing people from this perspective?

Everyone needs a “why” in their life, a reason to get up in the morning and complete all the necessary tasks to keep oneself alive. Seeing humans as beautiful reminds me why I stay alive. People have the power to break one another’s hearts, to crush each other, to be manipulative and selfish. Every time a human chooses to be beautiful, they’ve chosen to act authentically and act in a way that benefits mutual relationship and helps others. I think the capacity of humans to be ugly is highlighted far too often, particularly at a time like this. Humans ARE beautiful-sometimes they just don’t know it.

Why climb Mount Everest? Because it’s there. Why see humans as beautiful? Because they are. It’s hard and it’s something you have to dedicate your entire self to. But when you are privileged with seeing something vulnerable and rooted deep inside in someone else, when you witness strangers acting in a beautiful way, when you get to experience someone else making living in humanity better, it’s like standing atop the peak of Everest. I know nothing better, or truer, or more rewarding than experiencing and knowing humans are beautiful.

Why is this a collaborative project for you?

I would like to tell stories of as many beautiful humans as possible, however, I am only one person in a vast world of people, and my scope is somewhat limited by being in one place at one time. We all have different perspectives, even on the same person, so I believe collaborating with diverse writers will be the key to showcasing all the distinctive ways humans are beautiful.

Do people have to know you to write for you?

Not at all! They don’t even have to like me to write for me. The wider the perspective, the better.

What kind of stories does Humans Are Beautiful want to tell?

The goal of Humans are Beautiful is to tell genuine stories of beautiful humans that would otherwise be known only to one person. Often, I think, we show our most beautiful sides intimately-it takes a level of self-acceptance and comfort to show what’s truly beautiful about you to someone else. This is for stories of chance encounters between people that will never see one another again, for stories of the day in day out of the messy glory that it is to pursue relationship, and for stories of figuring out together what it is to know and be known. Above all, it’s for stories of people diving deep beyond the surface level, with no promise of getting something out of it, simply because humans are beautiful to discover.

Who are some beautiful humans that have inspired you? (Famous figures)

Chance the Rapper is such a beautiful human. I think he sees the good and the ugly in the world, and chooses to make his music about the blessings. Chance’s music is celebratory and spiritual and collaborative, and rooted in the belief that you are good. You can believe yourself worthy of human growth and God’s love, no matter what you’ve done before, and you can do what you were created to do.

Dr. Chuck MacKnee from the psychology department at Trinity is a fountain of wisdom and kindness, and in his classes, human nature is studied and people are celebrated as beautiful, mysterious, ineffable creatures. Chuck is unabashedly himself, a beautiful quality, and he allows for a space where students feel safe to discover what it means to be human and what it means to define oneself.

If you know a beautiful human, or have a story of humans being beautiful-please share! The world becomes a better place when these experiences become universal. One sentence or a detailed narrative, all are welcome. You can email humansarebeautifulblog@gmail.com to share and visit the human sare beautiful blog to read more.

Like! 2

Comments

comments