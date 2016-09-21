By Darby Arens (Alumni)

Hello, my name is Darby. I am an artist and outdoor enthusiast whose favourite farm animal is the goat and whose favourite food is ice cream and chocolate. Chocolate ice cream.

See what I did there? I just made an introduction. Introductions have been on my mind a lot lately because they are the first step in starting something new. When you meet someone, you introduce yourself; when you read a book or watch a movie there is an introduction; and when you walk into your first university class the professor introduces the course.

I remember my first year of university and the countless introductions I had to new people, experiences, and information. Whether you are new to Trinity Western University or returning, the start of a semester provides many new beginnings.

While introductions can be the start to something exciting and new, we often do not expect them. Once I completed my degree in April, to many it appeared as though my introduction into the “real world” was a walk in the park. After graduating with an Art and Design Honours Degree, I landed a full time job in my field as a Graphic Designer and started the Monday after graduation. I found a place to rent with two amazing roommates. It appeared as though I had my life figured out. However, if that was all I told you, I would not be telling the whole story. The truth is, sometimes introductions are a painful process.

As the weeks went by, it turned out that my job had a steep learning curve and there were many times when I wanted to call it quits. I felt like an imposter and that at any moment someone was going to figure out that I had no idea what I was doing. I felt like a failure because, while I loved my degree, after spending so much money on school I now wasn’t sure I even liked the job in my field. I wondered how I could tell my friends and family, who only saw my success, that I felt so unsatisfied and alone. We don’t like to talk about these types of introductions.

As the summer went on, things started to get better. I slowly gained confidence at work and had the opportunity to do some travelling in Europe. This reminded me that this is only a small chapter in my life and that introductions don’t last forever.

Just when things seemed to be going my way again, disaster struck and I broke my foot by falling off a curb. Yes, a curb. Bedridden and immobile, I had a lot of time to think about the past four months of my life, from graduation to present. I realized that things had been going by so fast that I had been unable to process it all. As my foot healed, the bruising was initially just in the area of the impact. As time went on, however, the deep bruising surfaced in places I thought were not affected by the break. It spread from my ankle to my toes and I watched as my purple and green foot served as a visual example that healing takes time and can be messy. When we are discouraged, things come to the surface that we think we have already dealt with. It took a painful introduction for me to recognize some of the brokenness in my life which I had not previously allowed to come to the surface. It was only once I had been removed from the safe familiarity of my school and home environments into a place of pain and isolation that I was forced to become vulnerable and reach out for help.

I want you to know that some of the introductions you face this year will be tough, maybe even painful. We need to learn to be patient with ourselves as we process and adapt to new situations and realize that it’s okay to be messy. This is something I am still learning and walking out (as best I can with a broken foot). It has taken time, support from others, and lots of prayer, but I finally feel as though I am ready to turn the page. Sometimes introductions will seem less like a welcoming handshake or the opening pages of a good story and more like a shock, a revolution, or the first night in an unfamiliar place. The beautiful thing about introductions, whether they are good or bad, is that they are only a beginning. So for all of you being introduced to new situations, feelings and challenges, keep turning those pages, and soon enough you will see your introductions turn into unforgettable chapters of your life.

