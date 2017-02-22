Joey Schweitzer

It’s late at night and you’re browsing YouTube. Your strained eyes, on the cusp of slumber, catch a visually dazzling thumbnail. Its font is flashy and bold—its photo is disturbing, yet irresistibly intriguing:

‘Top 10 Creepiest Places on Earth’

You meander your cursor hesitantly towards it. To click or not to click? On one hand, you really don’t want to be too scared to fall asleep, and it is getting super late—but on the other hand, for whatever reason, you just need to find out what lies beyond the thumbnail. You know, for research. I’ll just watch this one video then go to sleep.

You all know how this story ends. Much later than anticipated.

We all partake in the occasional YouTube binge, sometimes more often than we may care to admit. Even more shamefully, though, we usually do it on purpose. Sometimes it just feels nice to turn off your brain and fall into a media-consuming hypnosis. We want the binge.

So in order to run a successful YouTube channel, you must become a facilitator of the binge. You need the eye-popping thumbnails, the crisp-cut editing, the sharp video and juicy audio—the stimulating things that keep people hypnotized. Anything it takes to keep the viewer in a state of trance, unable to click away.

Because we live in a digital world where hyper-stimulus and ravenous media consumption is commonplace, so if your channel doesn’t provide those binge-like characteristics, it will be ignored. It will fade into oblivion—into the dark pit of irrelevance, where your screams for attention sound like feeble whispers on the ears of the consumer who’s trapped in someone else’s superiorly-stimulating YouTube hole.

