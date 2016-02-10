Located just outside of the Arctic Circle, Iceland may very well be the most peaceful country on earth. Iceland is the most sparsely populated region in the European Union. With the exception of its 1970s skirmishes with the UK over cod-fishing limits—referred to as the Cod Wars—Iceland has not engaged in any wars; they have, alternatively, participated in peacekeeping missions in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Iraq. During the 1980s, Iceland hosted peace talks between US President Ronald Reagan and USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev. Lately, Iceland has become a prominent millennial tourist destination, thanks to cheap airfare. Arguably most impressive is Iceland’s low ecological footprint.

Iceland is located in a very active volcanic region. The erupting geyser in Haukadalur is the oldest known geyser in the world. Additionally, silica deposits mixed with geothermic-heated pools are responsible for one of the world’s seven wonders, The Blue Lagoon. In 2010 the volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted after a series of earthquakes in 2000, causing trans-Atlantic flight delays over a week.

Aside from its geographical features, Iceland has been able to manipulate geothermal and hydroelectric energy from the country’s vast expanse of waterfalls and rivers in order to cover 85% of all of the country’s electricity. When the Kárahnjúkavirkjun Hydroelectric plant opened in 2009, Iceland became the world’s largest electricity producer per capita. Additionally, Iceland has been able to produce sufficient amount of hydrogen to supply various filling stations for fuel-cell vehicles. This is all due to Iceland being one of the largest producers of renewable resources.

Moreover, Iceland boasts one of the proportionally largest areas of biodiversity. This includes 1300 species, though the Arctic Fox is the only one native to the island. All others, including the Icelandic Sheep and Icelandic Horse, are ancestors of animals brought over by the first Danish and Norwegian settlers.

A perfect way to visit Iceland and all it hosts is through a Golden Circle tour. This tour includes the 32 meter Gulfoss Waterfall, the Haukadalur Geyer, Lava Fields, Nordic Cultural Sights, and has the option for a Blue Lagoon inclusion. If you are spending more time on the island, many locals suggest renting a car and exploring the ring-road, which begins and ends in Reykjavík and covers the circumference of Iceland. Vehicles drive on the same side of the road as in North America, thus making it a perfect outing. The Northern Lights can only be seen at the tail end of summer and into winter. Iceland Air allows for a stopover, free-of-charge, up to a week when flying to any European destination from North America.

Like! 0

Comments

comments