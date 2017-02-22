Photos by Manny Dewsbury and Gill Curtis

Lexie wears…

Vest: Oak and Fort

Shirt: Adidas

Jeans: Zara

Jacket: Aritzia

Yeezy Taught Me

Lexie Tjernagel goes above and beyond the fashion norm that we see all too often. Her cutting-edge style depicts her unique vibe and this effortlessly put-together outfit is grungy, yet simple. Combining high-wasted pants with a loose-cropped sweater is always a good idea when the air is cool but the sun is out. The perfect transition pieces from winter to spring.

Clean Cut

Lexie continues to stand out by adding layers with an olive vest. Minimalism has never looked so good with this tasteful yet practical piece. A must-have when considering your unpredictable west coast weather.

Bombshell

Lexis shows off her stunning bomber jacket, proving that a little colour and a detailed graphic can go a long way. Sporty, sleek, and savvy. You go, girl.

Manny wears…

Jacket: Forever 21

T-shirt: F as in Franks Vintage

Jeans: Levi’s

Belt: Thrifted

Distressed is Best

Manny Dewsbury encapsulates individuality with his distinct personalized aesthetic. His style is recognized as both current yet unique and I could not agree more. The combination of distressed denim and stripes are a perfect blend of trendy and casual. Black jeans and oversized denim jackets are a closet essential.

Like! 0

Comments

comments