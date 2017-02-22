Considering the dull meals which taste like what I assume to be from some pre-spice-trade tradition, the stunted and disparate conversation brought about by approaching senility, and the ambient smell that comes only from living in the same house for half a century, spending time with my grandparents can be somewhat trying at times.

Rather than letting my grandparents wander off the conversational track, trip into rabbit holes, or get caught up in snares, I have found it easier to talk to them by gently taking their hands and leading them on the steady, slow path of asking questions about their past. To be sure, with their advanced age and their trailing minds, this path continues to get steeper.

Just as cobwebs have to be swept from the memoirs of their minds, I have taken to blowing the dust off of the tarnished photographs stowed deep away in the crawl space. My beautiful, young Grandmother standing with her arms akimbo, frowning at the boy covered in mud who will soon be my father. Shannon, Gord, Neil, and Cheryl standing at the edge of the grand canyon, all cheerfully and triumphantly smiling as if to spite the torrential rain and overcast sky. A headshot of a chisel-jawed stranger with both pockmarks and deep-set eyes to tell of a lifetime of hardships; deep creases intersect the film from the years of movement in and out of pockets, wallets, and frames. These are the snapshots of their lives which we draw upon.

These photographs, being catalogues of my grandparent’s lives, serve as a very real window into who these two were—or, for that matter, are—as people. Seeing these photographs, hearing the stories attached to each, as well as trying to understand the implicit narratives contained within them, I cannot help but get a feeling that things are different today.

There is something very careful and deliberate about these photographs. Not everybody growing up in the 50s and 60s had a camera: while most people today has such a device sitting in their pockets, taking photos back then was a privilege. Moreover, there is only a finite amount of film within these cameras: one cannot just fire from the hip and then select the best out of the lot. As such, each shutter movement had to count—once you’re out of film, there are no more redoes. In fact, looking at the photographs before me, I can clearly see that some of them are slightly out of focus, or the exposure is wrong, or the compositions are slightly off, but there is something indeed very genuine about these faults. There’s an expression of humanness in each one.

Too often do I, especially on social media, strive for the perfect shot, that perfect selfie, or that perfectly staged candid laugh. Something goes wrong? Well, I can just reshoot. This is a luxury that my grandparents had no access to. While I am not calling my Instagram account vain, I cannot help but feel a sense of insincerity and alienation from my photographs. While my grandparents were taking a snapshot of their lives as they were, I feel like I am only documenting my life as I desire it to be.

