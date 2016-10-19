The lack of historical representation of women in commercial media that parodies, openly mocks or omits women altogether, would have us believe that the world of beer is a man’s world.

Last weekend at my place of employment—a certain hyper-local brewery-partnered eatery—I was standing behind the bar talking beer with a couple of men each enjoying an India Pale Ale (IPA). As they drained the last few drops in their glasses (fully enjoying that warm twinge you get after you’ve had a couple, I’m sure), they proclaimed their love for the hoppy-goodness that is the IPA. I, in turn, declared my mutual love for IPAs, to which I received exclaims of surprise and doubt.

As these guys ranted on about the supposed weakness of the typical woman’s alcohol palate, I got to thinking about beer and women: an ancient, dynamic, and long-forgotten relationship that just might be rekindled in the craft beer industry. The lack of historical representation of women in commercial media that parodies, openly mocks or omits women altogether, would have us believe that the world of beer is a man’s world. Even Plato, who is generally thought of as a pretty smart dude, is attributed the quote, “He was a wise man who invented beer” [italics added].

As mentioned in the Beer & Brewing Magazine, one of world’s oldest fermented beverages, beer has been celebrated and consumed as a socio-cultural and nutritional staple since the fifth millennium BCE. Though there is some dispute among historians and archaeologists about the origins of beer, a couple of things are certain: the creation of beer has been cited as paramount to the advancements of math, science, and the written word (the first known written recipe is for beer), and the first and the vast majority of brewers throughout history have been women. In Mesopotamia, Ninkasi, the patron goddess of beer and brewing, set the stage for the celebration of the brewster’s craft (a brewster is a female brewer). Sumerians exalted Ninkasi as “the one who pours out the filtered beer of the collector vat (…) [like] the onrush of the Tigris and Euphrates.”

Early Northern Europeans also worshipped beer goddesses such as Raugutiene, who provided protection over beer. It was Babylonian women who invented straws to drink beer through, ancient Egyptian women who developed a trading system for their beer, Germanic women who hid from Roman invaders in the forest where they could brew, and English alewives who plied their trade until the Industrial Revolution. From “bride-ale” brewed for weddings for the bride, to “groaning” beer, drank by midwives and mothers during and after labour, beer used to be a staple in the everyday lives of women. It was how they provided for their families and communities and collaborated with one another.

For millennia, women brewed nutrient rich, low Alcohol/Volume beer as nourishment because it was often more sanitary than available water and rich in vitamins. It also found use in sacred religious ceremonies. Some enterprising brewsters sold their surplus, and some opened their own taverns. Approximately 500 years before the mainstream addition of hops to beer, St. Hildegard von Bingen distinguished herself by first recommending to her sisters the use of hops for preservation and bittering—with hops came longer-lasting beer.

Nonetheless, as Europe transitioned from agrarian to commercial society, women were left more vulnerable than ever to the prerogatives of their socio-political superiors (namely feudal lords, the Church, and the emerging merchant class), who, by 16th century Germany, had discovered the value of hops themselves, thus inflating its price. Sequentially, men built production breweries and international trade guilds, both of which women were excluded from due to law and social norms. Brewsters were being left behind in their own industry, but they weren’t just losing relevance—they were losing their dignity and lives as well. During the witch trials of Europe and North America, hundreds of thousands of women were killed. As the Beer & Brewing Magazine notes, historians are able to cite striking similarities between depictions of brewsters in art and literature, and anti-witch propaganda of the time. By the 18th century, European women had more or less stopped brewing, and men—or brewers—began to profit socio-economically from the ancient tradition built by our foremothers.

Fast forward to contemporary brewing, and what does one see in beer media? Would-be girlfriends parading in bikinis for men, and slogans implicative of rape culture like “The perfect beer for removing ‘no’ from your vocabulary for the night,” which Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, used as part of their “Up For Whatever”-campaign last year (which they did apologize for after public uproar). However, we are also witnessing the advancement of the craft beer industry. “Craft beer” is made in a non-mechanized way in small batches and displays creativity, passion, and a complexity of ingredients. It is simultaneously a chemistry experiment and an art form. Increasingly, craft beer is becoming part of North American mainstream culture, therefore the question of who owns, produces, and garners profit and renown for it is of the utmost importance.

Will the world of beer continue to be experienced and observed as a man’s world? There is a steady rise of female leadership in the brewing industry, because it is an industry that these women want to be a part of. This makes it possible for women to shatter glass ceilings and stereotypes, even if my bros at the bar still occasionally find it difficult to take my sisters and I seriously. As the National Women’s History Museum recommends: when you’re about to enjoy a cold one, take a moment to remember all the women of history who spent innumerable hours brewing for their families and communities who have yet to be properly acknowledged. As Shakespeare says, “‘She brews good ale.’ And thereof comes the proverb, ‘Blessing of your heart, you brew good ale.’”

Like! 0

Comments

comments