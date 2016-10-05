By Jessie van Rooyen

I had the opportunity last year to note-take for Prof. Forssander-Song’s introductory English class. The text—A Streetcar Named Desire. The issue—rape and blame. For those of you who have not been introduced to Streetcar, here is a brief synopsis: Blanche, the protagonist, is a teacher fired for inappropriate relations with a student and as a result she goes to stay with her pregnant sister and abusive brother-in-law, Stanley. Over the course of her stay, Blanche and her brother-in-law Stanley are constantly at odds. Blanche tries to convince her sister to leave Stanley, while Stanley grows more money-hungry and impatient with Blanche’s lying. As the tensions between the two escalate, Stanley attempts and succeeds in raping Blanche.

The play led the class into a heated discussion on the nature of consent, victims, and the judicial system. As a female Christian, the attitudes expressed by the majority of the class on these issues truly terrified me. One presentation in particular highlighted the prevalent misogynist ideas of the dominantly male class. During their presentation these students used Blanche’s lack of reaction to being raped, her previous history, and lies to Stanley as a means of justifying Stanley’s rape. Their presentation concluded with an almost unanimous vote to pronounce Stanley as innocent, setting him “free” from his mock trial.

What makes arguments such as “She wanted it,” “She had it coming,” or “She didn’t say ‘No,’” so terrifying and offensive is that these appeared to be the immediate reactions to rape prevalent within what should be a “loving and safe” Christian community. The first response of the class was not to place themselves in the victim’s shoes, but the rapist’s. They applied the golden rule of “treat others as you want to be treated” to the criminal and not the victim.

To be fair, the small group in the class who did vouch for the victim in spite of overwhelming opposition, had a strong voice and represented both genders. There was one outspoken girl in this group who compelled most of the class to consider: “What if Blanche was your sister, friend, or niece?” The fact that she had to ask the class this question in order to make them consider the victim made me wonder if Christians today have become so focused on grace and forgiveness that they have forgotten about justice for the weak. Have we become so caught up in mainstream society, so afraid to be outspoken, that we let heinous criminals like Brock Turner walk free, and shame victims? The kneejerk response is to pin the blame on women because of what they were wearing, or the fact that they didn’t say “No,” or even to say that they have to cease their sexual activity before they can be granted justice. But why are we laying the onus on women? Men are not rabid animals incapable of curbing their impulses, and there needs to be serious consequences for those men who hurt women—sexually or otherwise. No more applying the golden rule to “golden boys:” their victims are more in need of justice and support.

