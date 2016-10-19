By Charlotte Elson

Four summers ago, I came to British Columbia for the first time ever. The idea I had of the B.C. aesthetic: granola eating, huge redwood tree-hugging, toe-ring-wearing hikers seizing the day. Tofino was my first destination, and it enthralled me. It seemed that every place in Tofino sold cappuccinos along with whatever else they were selling, be it clothing, surfboards or jewelry. Cappuccinos must be especially good in B.C.—world-class cappuccinos—I thought. If I find the best cappuccino in B.C., it would theoretically be the best cappuccino in the world! Thus began The Cappuccino Quest. In my four years in B.C., I would sample as many cappuccinos as I could from as many different places, and I would find it: The Elusive Perfect Cappuccino.

TOP TEN CAPPUCCINOS

1. Revolver Coffee, Gastown, Vancouver

Ah, Revolver. A self-righteous hipster café that deserves recognition. Revolver looks like they brew liquid gold, and their cappuccino is a pure golden 10/10. Each sip is so captivating of each small cup of coffee that I have trouble making conversation while drinking it—because I am blissed out in euphoric coffee satisfaction. Go into their space next door and marvel at all the coffee-making devices you could never hope to afford. Revolver has perfected the cappuccino.

2. Habit Coffee, Victoria

I found Habit in Victoria because the café I originally wanted to go to was closed, and this one was across the street. With coffee spelled out in huge illustrated letters across the top of the café, this café looks like something off of Tumblr. This cappuccino is pretty, creamy and delightful. If I lived closer, this would be the café that I run to on a bad day to settle into my own little oasis of foamy escape.

3. Trafiq Café and Bakery, Vancouver

Trafiq’s secret to an outstanding cappuccino is its simplicity. It is classically presented in a small white cup and saucer with a small spoon. The foam is perfect and the coffee is flavorful and tasty, without being too bold or bitter. This cappuccino checks all the boxes and has a certain je ne sais quoi of goodness that instantly puts you in a better mood, snagging it a spot in the top three.

4. The Modern Bakeshop and Café, Revelstoke

After running out of gas on the highway and being stuck for hours, The Modern Bakeshop in Revelstoke is the first place I went afterwards. It was an excellent decision—The Modern Bakeshop gets it right. Hot and creamy, this cappuccino is something you’ll want to get in a large cup and savor every last drop.

5. Tofino Sea Kayaking, Tofino

Not technically a café, but worth a special trip for the cappuccinos. My mom’s philosophy on coffee is that you want it to taste like a kick in the head, and essentially this is what this cappuccino does. Strong and with a poor foam-to-espresso ratio, I included this in the top five because sometimes a good, strong kick is what you need. It is the kind of drink that makes you walk a little faster and feel empowered. This is that cappuccino. Get pumped.

6. Bean Scene Coffee Works, Kelowna

Ah, the Bean Scene. Richly intense espresso and super thick foam, a short walk from Kelowna City Park. Get your cappuccino to go and sip it by the water.

7. Oso Negro Coffee, Nelson

Oso Negro roasts their own beans, and makes good coffee a part of the Nelson lifestyle. I was attracted to this town by the hippies and artists, and this cappuccino surprised me. Light and aromatic, the espresso is exceptional.

8. 49th Parallel, Vancouver

49th Parallel is a Vancouver institution. The coffee itself is amazing, and the signature robin’s egg blue cups and saucers hearken back to a bygone era. The sight of a cappuccino being artfully poured into that cup is a truly beautiful thing. You will not regret a cappuccino from 49th Parallel.

9. Café Crepe, Vancouver

Café Crepe uses Lavazza coffee, an excellent Italian brand. A cappuccino from Café Crepe is strong; the aroma and flavor of the espresso coming through the foam temptingly. Consistently a good choice, and cheap too. There is also a Café Crepe in Toronto, but we already know cappuccinos are better here.

10. The Buzz Café, Vancouver

This somewhat off-the-wall café doubles as a gallery; my notes say, “no one is very friendly here.” However, their cappuccino is sizeable and comes with a bonus square of dark chocolate. Presentation in an elegant white cup and saucer gives it good marks and rounds out the top ten.

CAPPUCCINO FACTS:

A cappuccino is a shot of espresso made with equal parts steamed milk and foam on top.

Cappuccinos come dry or wet: a dry cappuccino has more foam, and a wet cappuccino has more steamed milk.

In France, cappuccinos are a breakfast-only indulgence.

I spent $210 and consumed 6 cappuccinos in a single day for my quest.

TOP THREE WORST CAPPUCCINOS:

You might be surprised.

A café in the Greyhound Station in Vancouver

Okay, maybe not so surprising. It was desperately bad, as in you know they are selling you crappy coffee at a high price because you’re desperate for it.

Caffe Artigiano

Caffe Artigiano’s problem is that its focus is on presentation over all else. You may be looking at rich latte art in a charming cup, with an Instagram-able brick wall behind you, but save your $3.50 and google a picture instead. It’s a bitter disappointment.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts, Boston

This wasn’t even in B.C. but it was just so terrible. Coffee instead of espresso, no foam, and sugar added. Never settle for crappy cappuccinos or crappy guys in life.

