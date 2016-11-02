By Ryan Domingo

The ghost story is a fascinating combination of the earthy superstitious logic of the faerie tale with the passionate spiritual struggle of a classic or romantic tragedy. I’ve grown increasingly interested in the idea of a ghost story or haunting over the years, but the first time I felt really captured by one was in a supernatural horror TV episode: Buffy the Vampire Slayer S02E19, “I Only Have Eyes for You.” What exactly is so powerful about ghost stories, and this one in particular?

A bit of background: Buffy is a basic valley girl (a 90’s valley girl, no less), and a messianic vampire-slaying badass. Angel is a vampire with a soul. The two fall in love, have passionate sex, and then become enemies when Angel becomes a proper, evil guy again. Now this may be slightly controversial, but I always felt the two of them were most notable for their lack of personality: while they’re both attractive and not unlikeable they are generally passionless. If you peel back the layers of supernatural lore and teen drama gloss, it’s hard to deny their emptiness. They’re not living for anything in particular—at least, without each other.

As it turns out, these are perfect conditions for a haunting: two shallow people, afraid to live, and afraid to be vulnerable. They are ripe for an encounter with the undead.

Although Angel is technically undead (being a vampire), his current “life” is consumed with petty revenge and resentment. The monster for this episode, however, is a ghost, and his story is not at all petty: in life, he was a high school student who had an affair with his teacher. When she broke it off, he killed her in blind passion, and then killed himself in overwhelming regret. Because of this trauma, he is compelled to repeat his most tragic moment over and over by possessing the bodies of unfortunates who wander through the school where the killings took place. This boy, the ghost, is the opposite of Angel. His passion is not something he can hide; it is the whole meaning of his existence—powerful enough to rouse him from the sleep of death. He is condemned to wander, seeking redemption in the dead eyes of his beloved.

When the ghost chooses Buffy and Angel to be the hosts of his tragic drama, something interesting happens: the boy assumes his role in Buffy’s body, and the role of his beloved in Angel’s body. Buffy, though she is the Slayer, is often caught in situations of emotional powerlessness, and in this the boy finds something kindred: she already has the same spirit as him. In Angel, what we see is that the ghost is not a single solitary being. Though the trauma was experienced by the boy, the ghostly play includes the woman as well. The ghost is not just the boy and it is not just the woman. It is the turbulent relationship between lover and beloved which is bigger than the individuals who enact it.

I won’t tell you the ending, partly because I want you to watch the show if you haven’t already. What is important to know is that the ending of a good ghost story is usually the worst part. Either the ghost somehow finds peace and returns to the grave (i.e., it dies) or it continues living out its tragedy, and so what seemed like an epically passionate narrative turns out to be just another banal and desperate cycle (like the dull lives it’s meant to interrupt). So, how is this supposed to have captured my interest?

On a more obvious note, the ghost is the perfect object of sympathy. What he feels (which is his reason for being undead) is the universal archetype of the rejected lover. That is how a ghost can haunt us: it is an image of things that are fundamentally in us.

Buffy, however, is the ultimate host for the haunting, and in that she is just like you and I. How so? She does not know that she is dead until she meets the undead. She fights the undead every day—it’s her job. In this way, she’s sort of alive—at least she’s doing something. When she falls for Angel, passion stirs in her spirit. This is a dramatic step beyond normal, trivial, individual “life” because now she is living for someone. That is, she loves. When Angel rejects her, she cuts herself off from feeling, from the passion that woke her, because she cannot live for him anymore. As a living spirit, she dies.

When she is overcome by the passion of an undead, tormented soul and is caught up in his drama, she can no longer sustain her bitter emptiness. She cannot stay dead; she becomes undead—she un-dies.

The more I think about this story, the more it seems to reflect what love really means. Life can be extremely dull and empty, even when we experience difficulty. Many of us live with despair as if it were the most uninteresting thing imaginable. In this we are the walking, talking, working, consuming dead. We live trivially, and for trivial things. When we love (especially when we fall), life cannot be trivial, because now it is not just for our sake; life becomes a gift for the beloved. Of course, the rejection of this gift is common, perhaps inevitable (have you received every bit of love with pure acceptance?), and very naturally we want to return to our old walking death, if only to get away from this painful new life.

We cannot go back. Once we know love we are eternally awakened. Soon we are caught up in the drama anew. We realize we are not zombies, but ghosts in search of redemption. This, then, is the sign of the truly alive: they will find that, after all their trouble and difficulty, it is not in their nature not to love, and they’ll keep searching for their beloved.

