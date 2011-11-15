Portraits, like all photographs, happen in space and time. But, what a portrait ought to preserve — the character of a person — is ever present in tense; it exists outside of space and time. A true portrait artist invites the appearance of his subject’s personality, the personality that those in relationship with that subject know to be real. The only way for the photographer to achieve this is to enter into relationship with his subject, to be as real and vulnerable as he is asking his subject to be. It is this relationship that is actually being photographed.

A favourite story of mine illustrates the point perfectly. Nearly 70 years ago Yousef Karsh made what is perhaps the most famous photographic portrait in history, that of the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill. In Karsh’s own words, here is how it happened:

“In 1941, Churchill visited first Washington and then Ottawa. The Prime Minister, Mackenzie King, invited me to be present. After the electrifying speech, I waited in the Speaker’s Chamber where, the evening before, I had set up my lights and camera.

The Prime Minister, arm-in-arm with Churchill and followed by his entourage, started to lead him into the room. I switched on my floodlights; a surprised Churchill growled, ‘What’s this, what’s this?’ No one had the courage to explain.

I timorously stepped forward and said, ‘Sir, I hope I will be fortunate enough to make a portrait worthy of this historic occasion.’

He glanced at me and demanded, ‘Why was I not told?’ When his entourage began to laugh, this hardly helped matters for me. Churchill lit a fresh cigar, puffed at it with a mischievous air, and then magnanimously relented.

‘You may take one.’

Churchill’s cigar was ever present. I held out an ashtray, but he would not dispose of it. I went back to my camera and made sure that everything was all right technically. I waited; he continued to chomp vigorously at his cigar. I waited. Then I stepped toward him and, without premeditation, but ever so respectfully, I said, ‘Forgive me, sir,’ and plucked the cigar out of his mouth. By the time I got back to my camera, he looked so belligerent he could have devoured me.

It was at that instant that I took the photograph.”

You may have heard a photographer say that his work represents how he sees the world. However, if photography is a relationship, then it is fair to assume that the reverse is also true, that his images reveal how his subjects see him.

Tim Andries

