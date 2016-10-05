By Aline Bouwman

On Saturday, September 24, two Mars’ Hill editors attended the Vancouver Fringe production “Ze,” written and performed by Trinity Western University alumn Michelle/Ryan Lunicke (Ren). The play was an autobiographical solo comedy about sex, gender, and the ever-expanding parade of queer labels and identities. “Ze” details multiple “coming outs” from one stereotyped box to the next, in a celebration that exposes the tension between being truly authentic and belonging. Mars’ Hill had a chance to interview Ren after the show and ask zir* about zir experience at TWU, and how that influenced zir play.

MH: A portion of your show “Ze” takes place at Trinity Western University. Can you tell us a little more about your experience at TWU?

Ren: When I first attended TWU, I knew zero LGBTQI people personally, and certainly no one that was “out.” That all changed after I fell in love with a girl in one of my classes. I thought it was an anomaly, but it wasn’t. It was quickly followed by many crushes. A massive schism developed in me, because I didn’t know “how to be gay” nor did I want to be like the “confused, wounded, amoral” people I had been told about. Although at the time, I conceded that “the gays” were probably bad, I had an individual experience that came from a genuine love and admiration for these women. So I began the work of re-writing my shame about it, which included a lot of prayer. I came out quietly to friends and classmates as “Christian gay” aka “not one of those gays.”

I later found that the LGBTQI people I was taught to fear are not what the right-wing Christian community says they are. They are merely people trying to live with as much integrity and dignity as they can manage in a culture that’s only made room for them recently. The most militant activist LGBTQI person is usually extremely hurt by Christian culture and has a lot of reasons to be angry and activist. Those LGBTQI people are mirrors of how the Christian community fails to show justice, equality, love, understanding, kindness, and empathy.

I started to understand this as I came out to more people (first as lesbian, and later as trans/genderqueer) and overnight became the target of discrimination by those who formerly claimed I was part of their community. For me, the sexual and cultural portion of my discovery was exacerbated at TWU, and it often forced me to choose between people who would fully support me in my experience and those who either rejected me outright or constantly asked me to diminish my experience for their comfort. I did not graduate unscathed. It’s a grief that continues to this day as an alumn, which is why many of us (queer alumni) never look back.

MH: What was it like coming back to this area to perform your show?

Ren: It was wonderful, fulfilling, congruent, and bookmarked a huge chapter in my life. Since so much of my show’s story happened in the Lower Mainland, it was amazing to tell it here where the references make sense to people and the specific places bring images to people’s minds. Also, for the first time, there were many people in the audience that had witnessed the events of the story or had heard pieces of it. This kept me accountable to absolute emotional honesty. It was also lovely to have some TWU students, professors, and alumni in attendance that could attest to their own version of the story and incorporate it with mine. Consolidating these realities is one of our most sacred duties. We can’t become better when we cut out whole parts of ourselves. I cannot cut out my upbringing or time at TWU, nor do I wish to be cut out of TWU’s history. I have an alumn story whether it is acknowledged or not.

MH: On your website, you write that “what’s offensive for some, is glorious empowerment for others”—what does that mean?

Ren: I like to explore the line between the sacred and not merely profane, but “obscene content” in my art. I was taught that this line is incredibly rigid and supposedly obvious, but I’ve had moments of sublime beauty in what many consider “wrong.” My “forbidden love” and “unnatural” gender identity serve as examples. No one can talk me out of how pure my love is or how clear my gender is to me now. If these things I was taught were wrong made me feel even more connected to myself and God, what else had been deemed “obscene” arbitrarily? An awful lot.

In many minority communities, we talk a lot about “reclaiming” words or phrases that have been used to demean us. Queer is one of them. Intense emotional experiences often make us connect spiritually. People sing in church to provoke that connection. Sexuality can also be profoundly emotional and connecting, regardless of orientation. We are all spiritual beings. We have been denied the acknowledgment of these experiences in most Christian contexts, so we reclaim them with the words used to imply we are void of that depth. We know what mystery is there beneath the veil of “indecency.” It is empowering to cultivate an outlook where people’s use of words can no longer harm you.

MH: What advice do you have for students at TWU who are struggling with their sexual orientation and/or gender identity now?

Ren: Proceed cautiously. You are told TWU is accepting of this diversity and I think you know otherwise. Allow for room for your beliefs to develop over time. This is a good thing. Changing your mind (particularly to more complex understandings) means you are learning. You have things I didn’t have, namely Facebook and a larger internet, to talk to people about this. Meet other people in person who are going through the same thing, and don’t be afraid to do this in secular LGBTQI contexts. Do not expect anyone but you to change. Work on your shame. That work will save your life. Attend PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) meetings just for the surrogate parent support. Don’t feel rushed to come out. Take care of your body and your mind. Don’t make poor life choices out of isolation. Do something expressive and artistic. See a counselor. Leave TWU if you know that’s the best thing for you.

Contact me. I am highly accessible. I have a place for you to share your stories at the TWU story bank on my website, https://michellelunicke.com/. There is no singular TWU story, just like there is no “gay lifestyle.” There are stereotypes, and they are not the way to connection and love. Let’s broaden the picture together.

*Ze/Zir are gender-neutral pronouns.

