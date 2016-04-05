“Ze” Catapulted by a series of unlikely experiences, TWU alum Michelle/Ryan stumbles from a highly religious background through an expanding parade of LGBTQI, etc. identities in search of a definitive sense of zir (*) own queer pride. Ze details the gains, losses, frustrations, and celebration implicit in the tension between being authentic, and belonging.

“Ze” is an autobiographical tragicomedy that educates and excavates the transition from one minority identity to another, be they religious, sexual, gender-related, or due to any other proclivities. Among these subcultures and their implications in the overculture, Michelle/Ryan found as much discrimination, pigeon-holing, and label-policing as there was in the mainstream, to the extent that we all might be a little safer being vaguely queer. This show is anything but vague. Michelle/Ryan dares to find funny in the details, although it may require a dark humour. The best jokes are the cosmic ones, and the punchlines dare you to examine your own difference to take home a lesson about the true meaning of healthy pride.

“Ze” is a love letter to the LGBT etc. community, with some criticism for even the most progressive of us, and a call to action towards radical acceptance.

Warning: 18+ / Coarse Language / Sexual Content

Dates:

Bio:

Michelle Lunicke is the traveling tour name of Ren, formerly known as Michelle Grube, class of 2006 in theatre/psychology (with a few stage credits and plays written). Ze has spent the last ten years living on San Juan island, stage managing, acting, writing, moving to Seattle, getting gay-married, studying Nonviolent Communication, working in childcare, becoming a vegan, working in philanthropy, sitting in sweat-lodges, getting gay-divorced, becoming a vagabond, traveling Australia, performing in Sydney (not at the opera house), cleaning hostels, producing solo work, publishing online, publishing in print, moving to New Zealand, making coffee, producing more solo work internationally, and teaching workshops. Life has been full. This is zir first work being brought to Vancouver Fringe Festival. What a journey.

(*) “Ze” and “Zir” are gender neutral pronouns used by many non-binary people who don’t identify exclusively as either a “woman” or a “man.” There are many differing experiences of gender, regardless of genitalia or assignment as male or female at birth. Some of these include genderqueer, genderfluid, neutrois, two-spirit (First Nations), and a variety of other culturally appropriate terms that have existed long before Western colonization. Ze/zir affirms the non-binary gender experience as an alternative for she/her and he/him in everyday speech.

“How To Adult: The Musical” by Amy Dauer Four 20-somethings try to get their shit together through song and dance. A brand new musical created by real adults. Single? Jobless? Finished your favorite show? It’s time to adult! Roommates Holly, Imogen, and Rosie, decide that enough is enough and create a list of rules to follow to become the perfect adults. Enter Imogen’s brother, Graham, bringing a whirlwind of betta fish and confusion. This show mixes the reality of the life of a 20­-something, with the hilarity of . . . the life of a 20-something.

Warning: Coarse Language

Dates:

Get your tickets at https://tickets.vancouverfringe.com/shows/how%20to%20adult-%20the%20musical/events

Like! 2

Comments

comments