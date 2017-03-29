Anyone else think that the Blake and Adam show should make a comeback?

Hey Sodexo, please give Nancy a raise.

I have never seen so many good looking guys on campus as I have today at the Caf…. Where do you all hide?

Overheard TWU is literally my life.

Dear RDs, can we do an RA evaluation again?

When there are finally more girls than guys in the weight room. #girlpower

Just a friendly reminder that universalism is a heresy and maybe we should stop posting about

The blowdart game needs to leave the collegiums and enter the residences.

If you have low expectations then you will always be happy and will never be disappointed – Mike Teeter

Prof said: I have no idea what is on this power point, let’s just move on

I work hard all semester just so that I can make the Dean’s List for free cake.

You know you’re a university student when your life has been reduced to spoon feeding yourself peanut butter for a snack.

When you flirt with a sodexo worker to get Butter Chicken at the caf. #worthit

If Trinity had as much drama as Riverdale does in one episode….. ooooh mama

Let’s start a “Clean up the train tracks” petition.

Trevor McMahan you are officially the most amazing human on campus.

Politeness, it walks that mile. But kindness, it goes way beyond.

Freshman 15? More like freshman 40

When you want to feel accomplished but don’t know if you can graduate university so you do laundry #atleastIsmellgood

Who is hugh?

Who built King Arthur’s Round Table? Sir Cumference

If I manage to graduate from TWU without ever dating anyone, do I get a refund? #therehastobesomethinggoodcomingfromthis

Dear Joey, what is your favourite declassified of this issue?

^ something something Lincoln Nikkel – Joey

Treating my ears by listening to norma on spotify

Thanks Nicole

Apathy level 89. Watch all of the seasons of Teen Wolf in three weeks.

Girl: “You wore that shirt before.” Me:, “Uh yeah, because it’s my shirt and I have a washing machine.”

Can someone tell me how old Dr. Luke is?

Aunt Carol: “your hair feels so dry.”

Me: “Just like this chicken you made.”

CONGRATS ON YOUR MEDALS SPARTANS!!! #weloveyou

Adriene Duguay, girl you beat them up!!! #CanAm2017

Me after finishing my homework: “Woman, this did not need to take as long as you made it take.”

Remember that time we attacked the big fatty? (Only things you would understand if you took digital recording)

SNA stands for Sunday Night Alive not Snuggle Night Alive. #TooMuchPDA #Distracting

When you and your friends are all trying to write the same paper but you’re just messaging each other on facebook with the crying emogi #icantdothis

your friend texts you at 2:30am cause she knows you’re awake…#studentlife#homework#papers

You know it’s the end of the semester when your only entertainment is watching the geese from norma #goosefights

does Rich Nikkle have a birthday? he has been 17 this whole year

What is happening?

What comfort, God does not allow our pain to go to waste, but uses it for unimaginably beautiful and great things

I think I’m really weird and I don’t realize it #confessions#dawning

sometimes you just need a roommate in your life to tell you you’re being annoying

Marry me Matt Blackaby? Do you even notice girls?

Michael and Rebecca Bogress are sibling goals.

When you’re trying to write a paper but you’re thinking about boys. #Jesusplscleanmyhead

Who keeps smoking in McMillan block 3. #nosmoking

I can’t trust my farts these days

Jason vandyke is my spirit animal

You know when ur done writing a paper and you ex-out all the tabs..I love that feeling

So much homework to do and here I am juggling grapefruits #productivity0

Whoever is the TA marking BIOL 242 lab homework, please, lay off and chill…u don’t need to take your wrath out on us. thanks. #tryingtokeeptheGPA

Brenda is the hottest maintenance lady by far