This is the second and final instalment of a two-part series on the LGBTQI experience at Trinity Western University. In this space, LGBTQI Alumni and Allies reclaim the voice they did not have while studying at TWU. These TWU stories are a mere drop in the bucket as far as the number of queer and allied alumni who attended TWU is concerned: these clips represent only 20% of all submissions just from TWU students who graduated at some point between 1996-2006 and are affiliated with One TWU. While reading these stories, keep in mind just how many students have gone through similar experiences or may be going through them right now.

Amanda

“I went to Trinity Western University in search of something. I had so many unanswered questions about faith, and religion, and God, and I thought it would be the perfect place to find those answers.

It turned out I never really felt like I belonged at TWU. And at the time I didn’t even really know what I was searching for, but whatever it was I didn’t feel safe looking.

It was clear that I was not the same. People talking about sin, quoting the Bible, and passing such harsh judgment on an entire group of people as though it was a choice they were making against God.

It was such a heavy feeling to carry around the words of judgment that I heard in class, in chapel, and throughout the halls of TWU. It made me feel so sad, and so alone.

I didn’t come out for about six years after I graduated from TWU. I felt like the culture at Trinity Western was too “black and white” to be vulnerable enough with those around me to let people in.”

Elaine Cheek

“My experience regarding LGBTQI people at TWU was a hushed whisper. In one way, it was nice because no one really cared to talk about it and so you could live “under the radar” peacefully. In another way, it felt like you were completely alone because there was no one to talk to about it.”

Graham Yates

“I believed that my homosexual desires were sinful and that through repentance, focusing on my relationship with God and being a good student they would diminish and I would find myself attracted to women. It was painful to feel excluded from “male bonding” with my dorm-mates such as showing physical affection (because I was afraid of being aroused and tempted) and talking about girls (because I didn’t want to lie to fit in).

I didn’t know what I had done to receive a presumed life sentence of celibacy and exclusion from the most joyous ceremonies of church life.”

Anonymous

“Partway through my degree, I began seriously questioning everything I believed and was taught. A friend from Trinity was questioning her sexuality, and with her I finally felt comfortable and safe enough to admit to both her and myself that although I was mostly attracted to men, on and off throughout my life from a very young age I had also been attracted to women—something I had always felt confused and vaguely guilty about until then. It can be hard to be your true self in a culture like Trinity.”

Aimee Leduc

“The heteronormative lifestyle that is the lifeblood of TWU was stifling and dehumanizing for me. If it wasn’t for one amazing faculty member and my counsellor, I am fairly certain I wouldn’t have lasted through my whole BA at TWU. My cutting would have gotten much more serious. There may have been an attempt at suicide instead of just fantasizing about it. Until I met my wife, the best day of my life had been graduating from TWU and finally escaping that particular part of hell I had lived through.”

Veronica Collins, an ally

“One of the University’s big downfalls right now is not acknowledging the diversity of viewpoints and identities that exist within a true, welcoming Christian ‘community.’ TWU’s official version is insular and one-sided. That could and should change.”

Anonymous

“It was ‘gay Siberia’ as I used to joke about it. For an endless number of students, I was the first LGBTQI-identifying person they had met.

I dated a guy for a period at TWU. It was an utmost secret that we had to work hard to keep.

I was told often enough about students being mean and spreading rumours behind my back. Being out and exploring my sexuality at TWU was a challenge for me. It came with times of deep depression, suicidal thoughts, and this brought me to seeking counselling from a school counsellor. It was at times very hard that I was known on campus as ‘the gay guy.’”

Colin Janz

“Very shortly after moving into my first dorm, I remember hearing dorm mates talk about ‘fags’ as floppy wristed, high pitched, lispy freaks of nature who were as disgusting as they were immoral. They were untrustworthy abominations that made a rational choice to follow their sexual ‘preference.’

For a long time, I didn’t really have a whole lot of meaningful friendships, as I was filled with a sort of paranoia that if I got to know someone too well, they would figure out that I was gay. Needless to say, even though I was quick to smile and laugh during my time at TWU, it was without a doubt one of the loneliest, hopeless and self-deprecating periods of my life. It was pure, terrifying isolation.”

Margaret (Pace) Lozano, an ally

“I found it impossible to even come out as someone who DIDN’T believe LBGTQI people were somehow sinful. Even questioning it led to harsh condemnation from others.”

Ashlee Davison

“In November 2004 I received notice from the Director of Student Life that I was under investigation for breaking the community covenant. I received that e-mail just before stepping onto the soccer pitch in Montréal where our team later won Gold, bringing home the first CIS Women’s Soccer Championship title, making TWU history.

The message was clear: I was no longer a proud and celebrated representative of the school. I could, I was told, work my way back into the fold if I participated in the ‘rehabilitation into society process.’ This involved meeting with the [Student Life Director], who would keep track of my progress and contrition, in addition to weekly meetings with a counselor who happened to have a reputation for curing people like me.

I didn’t begin university with any hint that I was anything but straight. When I originally signed the community covenant, I anticipated adhering to each standard with ease. I was brought up to believe that I knew the truth. In the end, [through] my TWU experience I became completely disconnected, removed, and other-ed. I was made to feel like something was wrong with me. I desperately wanted to know how to fix it. The truth is, there is no fixing it. It’s other people’s perceptions that need to change.”

Anonymous

“I remember overdosing on pills and then being ferried away in an ambulance. My RA was in way over his head with me. I remember breaking up with my first boyfriend, and not being able to talk to many people about it, and needing to just pretend I was okay when I was heartbroken.

If people ever wanted to judge me, they could, and so I was always afraid of that. I remember an older professor [who found out about me] not talking to me in the hall. I’d get prank calls with gay themes, and it made me feel kind of nervous and exposed. I felt like a secret enemy of TWU—being something they didn’t want anyone to be.”

Anonymous, an ally

“The fact is that gay people were treated much differently than those that had other indiscretions. The popular Christian phrase ‘hate the sin, love the sinner,’ was often said, but that wasn’t really what happened. Homosexuals were shunned and considered the outcasts of our community that shouldn’t be let in.

I never saw a same-sex couple on Trinity’s campus. I’m guessing it’s not because they didn’t exist, but they didn’t feel comfortable enough to display their affection in public.

[Later], my brother sat me down and told me he was gay. I didn’t see it coming. Then there was the suicide attempt and that’s when I thought, this has to stop. It’s not worth it. The stakes are too high. I didn’t want to live a life that made people feel so hated that they were pushed to want to take their own life. That’s when my personal beliefs changed.

Laura Kahler, an ally

“[Being at TWU] brought up so much of my straight privilege, because for most of my time there it was not on my mind at all. Thinking about the damage [the rules and theology] must have done and the opportunity that I missed to have been an ally is deeply grievous to me now.”

Phil Wouda

“Stereotypes were clear, and the community covenant pushed me to keep silent about myself, and the topic in general. I was afraid I’d be pulled out of dorms or kicked out of the university entirely.

Exorcisms, reparative therapy, Christian counselling: I don’t regret my efforts [to be straight], but I would never recommend these. It was just a big workaround and experimentation filled with false hope, psychological delay, harm, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, stress, and a myriad of other baggage.

When I finally learned to let go of my faith community’s expectations for me, life became less about surviving and more about living.

I wish they’d let us be. They’re really missing out on a lot of great people.”

If you’re interested in supporting the invisible LGBTQI community at TWU, here are some proven ways to help:

As many as 50% of LGBTQI people in North America are Christians. Find one of many affirming churches and learn why many Christians don’t believe that God judges people based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. A great resource is New Direction Ministries, which has local resources that can be found at http://www.newdirection.ca/

A significant portion of LGBTQI alumni experienced suicidal thoughts and/or made suicide attempts while at TWU, usually as a direct result of perceived or actual discrimination. Understand basic ways to help someone in crisis and the importance of helping them access professional help.

Don’t gossip or pry. If you’re curious, have a conversation with the person privately and NEVER behind their back unless you’re speaking confidentially to a qualified professional or a support group for allies, like PFLAG.

Betraying someone’s confidence “outs” them. Respect an LGBTQI person’s right to choose when and how they come out. Being outed on campus as an LGBTQI TWU student has resulted in formal disciplinary action, probation, retraction of scholarship funds, removal from sports and the loss of parental financial support…in addition to undergoing significant personal trauma.

Don’t assume people are straight and/or cisgendered (defined as a person whose gender identity, gender expression, and biological sex align ie: gender assignment as either girl or boy). Most LGBTQI alumni were not aware of their sexuality or gender identity for some or all of their time at TWU. Overwhelmed by shame and fear, they are often hiding their difference from themselves as much as they are from you.

Learn what it means to create “safe space.” There are resources for this online, including stickers and symbols that you can display to show you are affirming of your LGBTQI classmates regardless of their orientation or identity. Here is one of many free resources: http://www.glsen.org/safespace

Speak up against homophobia, transphobia, stereotypes, and bullying in all its forms. LGBTQI people need allies and protection from discrimination and erasure. Become inclusive in your conversations. Here is a resource in learning terminology: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/dec/29/gender-dictionary-2015

Recognize your privilege, best defined as invisible benefits you are unaware of until they are taken away. Try to see through the eyes of another.

For even more resources on becoming an affirming ally read here: http://www.hrc.org/resources/establishing-an-allies-safe-zone-program

If you are a current TWU Student and need someone to talk to about these issues on campus, contact one_twu@outlook.com.

