By Anonymous

Dear Queer TWU Student,

I’m writing to you from many miles, memories, and years away. The cherry blossoms of spring and the late nights in the Lower Cafeteria are now only distant memories for me. Dorm dates, Hootenanny, and O-week are words that evoke faded images and canned laughter in my head. They have left mixed emotions in my heart. Since those campus days, I have loved and lost, lived around the globe, and built an amazing life for myself that I could have never imagined in those undergraduate years.

But there is one person who I cannot forget. Who I cannot help think about and wonder if they are okay. And that person is you.

Because I, too, am queer. Even though time has passed, my kisses stay tucked underneath the moss in the Back 40. My pain still lingers in the crisp morning air on the way to chapel. My fear lurks underneath the pond’s murky waters. My stories echo from the walls of Freedom Hall. In the time and space since those days, I have found a sense of belonging. But when I peel back the layers of my memories, I wonder who you might be, how you are holding up, and if you are keeping well.

I wonder if you feel pressured to pretend you’re someone you’re not. Or if you feel like you should come out, even if you aren’t ready. Or maybe, just maybe, you don’t even know that this letter is for you—that you, too, are queer. Perhaps you’re not sure, but you carry the shame, confusion, and fear that you might be something you’ve been taught God can’t look upon.

I, too, have struggled longer and harder than I could have fathomed. I, too, held the secrets you carry. I, too, was uncomfortable with who I was, who I thought I should be, and who I tried to be, but I didn’t even know what living honestly would look like. I, too, wondered if what I felt was a sin or if sin needed redefining. I didn’t know who I could trust. I didn’t know if I could even trust myself.

I worried that, if my dorm mates found out just how different I was, I’d be as isolated on the outside as I felt on the inside. I worried about my parents’ reaction. I worried that my pastor would realize that the deviant he spoke of from the pulpit was sitting in the front pew.

Things are never the same once they find out. In one moment, everything changes. Your admission and their reaction are irrevocable. When time passes, you will have forgotten the papers, the cost of your textbooks, or even some of your professors’ names. You won’t remember the grade you got in Anatomy & Physiology, or the information that you’re cramming right now for the test next week.

But you will remember the people who tell you they love you—but not what you do. The people who cower behind “love the sinner, hate the sin.” The people who tell you that they are praying for you. They say this community will tolerate you, so long as you look and act just like them. Your fears were not imagined – and neither were theirs. In a community with a mission to spread God’s love, they misunderstand what love looks like. Their reaction is saying that you are not 100% okay. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. I am writing to tell you this: all of who you are is okay—more than okay, in fact.

You are incredible. The way you love, the way you express yourself, the people and bodies you are drawn to, the way you see your own body and personhood are all real, good, and true.

It’s okay if you feel the need to hide. It’s okay to stay in the whale’s belly until you have made it to shore, where you were always meant to be. The world you live in right now is not as safe or as loving as it claims to be. While a few students may find peace living their life out and proud on campus, the range of queer experiences at Trinity Western University is vast. You may be lonely, but you don’t have to be alone. You are not the only one who is hiding. Most of your queer community is in the closet. Most of your allies are in the closet, too. Some of your allies are your professors, at risk of losing their jobs if they speak up.

If you want to shout who you are from the rooftops, I am here to cheer you on. You will change lives and hearts by being your beautiful, whole, authentic self. It’s also okay if you need to leave in order to be yourself, to be safe; there’s a whole world out there waiting for you with room for everyone—even you. Remember, there is nothing, absolutely nothing, wrong with you. Remember, love comes in every kaleidoscopic shade. Remember, what makes you different doesn’t make you evil. Remember, the parts of you that you think need forgiveness only need to be loved. Remember, that sometimes, just getting through today is enough. Remember, you matter and deserve to feel like you have a place. So, for now, it’s okay to simply survive.

I wish life were easier for you than it was for me. I wish that those of us who stood where you now stand could have done more to change their narrow hearts—for all of us.

I, along with dozens of other queer alumni, are waiting for you, with torch in hand, to pass on the flame, for whenever you are ready to run free.

You have no idea how beautiful you are.

Love,

Me

P.S. This letter is not directly affiliated with One TWU, but please feel free to reach out to the One TWU Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lgbttwu/) or the One TWU Facebook group, which is a safe space for TWU LGBTQIA students and allies. If you are in crisis, please call the 24/7 helpline at PFLAG (1-888-530-6777) or the Trans Lifeline (1-877-330-6366). Be well.

