“The reality is you will grieve forever. You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss yo have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same again. Nor should you be the same nor should you want to.” – Elizabeth Kubler Ross

Amy Visser

I’m a 20-something student at Trinity Western University and I’ve lost both my parents. Though my title as orphan doesn’t define me, it certainly has shaped me.

Life with loss is hard. Everyday since my parents’ passing I am faced with their absence. When it comes up in conversation, people are shocked and often speechless. If people are strong enough to handle the discomfort, they will continue to ask questions. How did this happen? Do you have siblings? Where is home for you? The last question is probably the hardest to answer because it causes me to feel displaced, alone, unsafe and fearful. I crave home, a place of safety, and to exist without explanation. I recognize my intense longing for places of safety, and the caution to which I enter every human relationship since losing my mom in 2010. I hold onto the hope that one day I will create my own family and sense of home, but for now I am restless in the in-between, often wondering where I truly belong and what is safe.

My life experience has caused me to be weirdly obsessed with understanding grief. I have sought out like-minded young adults who share the experience of loss, and the formation of a group on campus that is called “Dinner Party.” Through gathering over a meal, I have found a group of students that truly empathize with me and understand the struggles I face daily. I suppose this is the silver lining to grief: solidarity without explanation is found in the shared experience of suffering. This group continues to be an important part of my time at TWU, reminding me to hope.

Take a moment will you, listen to our stories. We ache to be understood. Please don’t keep death at a distance; engage with us or anybody you know who is grieving and we will both be blessed.

Kelsey Tuffin

Another thing crossed off the list. Another tie severed from the past. I’m left slowly but steadily drifting towards what is unknown, due to the inevitable passing of time. Time does bring healing, but it also has a way of tearing open old wounds.

My chest was broken open in one swift moment—such an immense pain that I couldn’t always feel it. I couldn’t feel much of anything. 2230 days, or six years, 3 months and 17 days has caused the cavity that holds my heart to heal; not to its original form, but rather with a couple bones out of place. Each time I face inevitable transition and loss, my life hurts for what once was: my home where his laugh could be heard, my sweet kitties whom he loved (and cursed because they would be under his feet every morning), and my childhood where his hugs were felt. His absence has been my nightmare, but I have seen him in my dreams. There he will live with his warm, timeless spirit connecting to my mind fixed in its linear experience.

My heart longs for him, the way it longs for what I have known, loved and called my own. He was, is, and will always be my dad.

Aline Bouwman

I first came face-to-face with the term “orphan” when I received an official letter three months after my mother passed away in 2007, after a six-year struggle with cancer. The letter’s contents described that as a “half-orphan” under the age of 18, I was eligible for government financial support. When I received it, I felt like looking around the house for the person this letter was addressed to, because it surely wasn’t me. It gave me an identity that I had not yet come to terms with.

Orphan. The term was all-too-familiar by the time my father also died of cancer in 2014. Another letter drove the message home. This time I did not have to look for the person the letter was addressed to. That was me.

Sarah Powell

David was my song-singing, bear-hugging, adventure-seeking, joy-giving big brother. On December 11th, 2009, I received the phone call that would change my life forever. The pain of its news felt like something had just stabbed me internally. David had been killed in a tragic car accident returning home from an exam, at 22 years of age. My mind was in such turmoil. “How could a good God do this? Did he not have a plan?” I relentlessly replayed and questioned the events. I had always heard of other families who lost siblings, but that was never supposed to happen to us. That should only be something you hear about and then feel sorry for the poor family from a distance.

Everything in the world seemed to turn grey. I honestly didn’t know how I was supposed to function as a normal person my age. Did I need to pretend as if nothing happened and that I was okay? I learned how to tie on a smile and say “I’m good, thanks!” No one would want to hear that months had passed and I still felt the stabbing grief. The Bible talks about receiving beauty for ashes. In time, I learned how to recognize that beauty – to actually look for it. Experiencing joy doesn’t mean that grief leaves—it really does stay years longer than I’d like it to and comes up at the most inopportune moments. The truth is, not a day goes by that I don’t miss David, but through the pain of his death, I’ve learned the goodness of God in my suffering and the urgency to live life to the fullest as David did. There is beauty and joy mingled with everything in life—all of the suffering and grief, if only we learn to look for it.

Amy Best Neilson

Grief is something we all experience. It’s a heartache that can’t be cured with some Ben & Jerry’s and a good cry over The Notebook. Unfortunately, grief is like a month straight of rainy days. It’s a stomachache that doesn’t go away after a few minutes of lying down; a fatigue that persists even if you stay in bed all day.

What’s more, God can’t protect us from experiencing grief, pain, or sorrow. While His Son took on the sin of the world for us, He couldn’t eliminate all the inexplicable, dreadful, gut-wrenching trials that we’re all bound to come face-to-face with. Since I was 14 and could comprehend my ‘series of unfortunate events,’ I constantly turned to Romans 8:28.

Truthfully, I always took this passage as meaning God will work my life’s circumstances into something better than they presently are. I wanted a quick fix, and you know what? In the darkest and deepest of holes where I didn’t want to be reasoned with or told how great God is, that’s what I needed to hear. “I’ll get you out of this. I’ll make it better.” I could stand by a God who was a helper, a God who helps us in the midst of our total gong-show, ugly-crying episodes.

I spent seven years thinking that’s all Romans 8:28 meant “God will fix it.”

Well, after some ‘not so cute’ mental break downs on the back field at disgusting hours of the night, dropping out of TWU for what I thought was going to be a year, travelling 7,235kms across the ocean, and re-discovering the character of Jesus, I finally had the mindset to read Romans 8:28 for what I think God intended it to mean. It’s not about fixing our circumstances; it’s about crafting us into people who can take on the worst the world has to throw at us. The works that God is performing are Internal. His works will mould us to be more Christ-like through our hardship.

Dr. Allyson Jule

What do you say to someone who has lost a parent?

On a cold Sunday afternoon last week, four TWU students came to my place to talk about grief. Like them, I too had lost a parent before I turned 20 years old. They came to eat pizza and hang out. I had prepared a ‘few words’ to share about my journey without my mom; she’s been gone over 30 years now. I guess you could say I’ve learned a few things about navigating sorrow. As I thought about what to share, it came to me that one of the best things to make me feel deep peace about the loss of my mother is when people ask about her. So, I shared a lot about her, like when my mother was born, where, under what circumstances, and what the trajectory of life had been until her death as a young woman in her 40s. I then shared what others knew about her (she was a nurse; she played the piano) and then shared what only I knew about her as her daughter (that was feisty yet fragile) and then I shared about the particular times I have missed her afresh (like having my own children). I finished off with funny things my mother would say, like “time to go up the wooden hill” which meant it was time to go to bed, even though we lived in a bungalow. Preparing to share these aspects of my mother with the students was a real delight for me, not a sadness. Of course, I’ve never gotten over her (we never do ‘get over’ people like that)–but I have gotten used to it. Talking about her keeps her close.

I have noticed over my lifetime that it’s hard to talk much about my mother. Even with my own father and brother who miss her dearly, mentioning her is filled with a kind of sadness and we say too little about her. What I noticed on that cold Sunday afternoon was how healing it is to really, really talk about the person we are now required to live without. Maybe it takes a certain kind of group of like-minded souls to really do this. Maybe it takes an entire afternoon and gluten-free pizza. Maybe it just takes knowing that speaking about our loved ones is our favorite thing to do. If you’re ever at a loss of words when a friend loses a parent, it’s a powerful and meaningful thing to say ‘tell me about her’ / ‘tell me about him.’ No matter how much time passes, speaking about the ones we have lost can bring us a kind of joy and peace, knowing that we were so lucky to have them at all—and, for a time, all to ourselves.

Emma Dumitra

“God, the Crazy Chef”

The taste that intimately dwells in me

recalls the flavours of a time now gone.

A liturgy of love, it’s heavy thrum

the passing sounds: sweet boredom, steady song.

I am reconstituted, long to settle,

if You would only stay Your twirling hand.

You’ve tested all my limits, all my mettle

is worn out; now revive! I understand

that all the flighty measurements fall short

to capture why You’ve done these things to me,

or let them happen; tasteless plots You wrote,

complexly contradict that blind I see.

With spice and seasonings You wildly flavour

what I must grasp and slowly learn to savour.

If you have faced a recent loss, and are interested in joining our group, please contact me at amy.visser2@mytwu.ca and I would be happy to connect with you!

