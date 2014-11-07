The Christian Life is not for the faint of heart. Every honest Christian is filled with doubt, despair, fear, and anxiety. Many of us are disillusioned, disappointed, and despairing, but we are really good at hiding that all under the illusion of faith. As we grow as human beings, this illusion of faith encounters a sort of dissolving or “dissolution,” which in turn leads to disappointment or “disillusion.” But it is only once this illusion of faith has eroded that we can make room for true belief and true faith.

Illusion

At first the illusion that Christianity offers appears bright and beautiful. The illusion of faith that we unquestioningly picked up from our parents tends to work very well for us for a while and help us to make sense of our world. We use it to fix people that don’t make sense to us; it protects us from outsiders or others who threaten our faith and tempt us to doubt; we hold tightly to things like “the plain truth of scripture” or “the catechism’s teachings” to win most arguments or to make us feel good, right, and confirmed in times of doubt; our confidence in our place in heaven gets us through those sleepless nights; and we listen for the voice of God and He never steers us wrong. But we haven’t yet made it our own. Therefore, it is all an illusion.

Dissolution

This illusion functions well before we are confronted by that one trauma that makes us question the goodness or omnipotence of God. Our confidence in our salvation dissipates very quickly once we commit that huge sin or get stuck in that endless cycle of addiction. Then there’s that time that we hear God give us his “yes” only to find that path to be completely damaging, dangerous, and unhealthy. It is in these dark moments that we are confronted by that nagging suspicion lingering beneath the surface: what if this faith thing is all an illusion? And so we become disillusioned with our illusion, and our faith begins a process of dissolution.

Disillusion

If you haven’t yet become disillusioned with Christianity, rest assured that you will. It is one of the messiest, most foolish, backward religions out there. Have you ever sat down and looked at the history of how the Bible was put together? And we’re just supposed to trust that these people were carried along by God’s Holy Spirit despite having no evidence for it and plenty of evidence to the contrary? Have you ever read the book of Job looking for answers to human suffering? God shows up at the end and (spoiler alert!) he gives no answers. Only more questions. We all love that Jesus teaches us to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us, but have you ever actually tried to love a difficult person? It’s exhausting, draining, life-negating! What do we do when the voice of God we trusted goes silent? What do we do when the faith we were raised with is exposed for the foolishness that it is?

Do you know how many wars were started in the name of Christ? How many heretics and scientists were burned at the stake? What are we supposed to do with passages in the Bible where it seems that God commands genocide? If Christianity is so great then why is the church filled with people who don’t live the just lives that Jesus taught? Why are the Mormons better than us at everything? Why have no historians or scientists been able to prove the resurrection?

There are more questions and doubts here than we can answer. But I want to argue here that this dissolving of our faith, this dissolution of our illusion, is actually the best thing for the Christian life. It’s an opportunity to see things as they really are. Lean into this doubt, because it is only once we have become disillusioned with this illusion that we can make way for True Faith.

Comfort Faith

We live in a culture of comfort. We like popular truths, easy truths. We subscribe to a steady stream of Upworthy videos that inspire us and confirm our belief system in under four minutes. We fill our Twitter feed with like-minded individuals that confirm our social and political worldviews. We spend hours watching YouTube videos that comfort us and pacify us and distract us from the gritty realities of the world all around us every day. We shop in malls filled with happy people, insulated from the atrocities and slavery that went into stocking them. We watch movies that present an idealized view of love and romance and we watch pornography which presents a fictional picture of femininity and masculinity to comfort ourselves. Could it be that we’ve been using faith in the very same way?

Is it possible that we’ve been using faith as the same simple, world-view confirmation? We want it to make us feel good about ourselves and quiet that nagging sense of doubt. We want our faith to salve our anxieties and quiet our growing sense of despair. But the more our faith and obedience grows, the more trials and sufferings we will endure (For examples of this, look at the book of Job and Christ’s promise of persecution to the disciples on numerous occasions.) This illusion of faith is not true faith at all. It’s a sneaky impostor that actually bears more similarity to the security and comfort of cat videos and Upworthy worldview confirmation.

True Faith

As the illusion encounters dissolution, as our cheap faith collapses, as our happy-go-lucky Christian clichés hold no more power and our airtight systematic theologies fall in on themselves, we encounter the abyss – an abyss that can only be traversed via True Faith.

This claim to True Faith, however, does not necessarily clear up the disillusionment that many of us still experience. In fact, this type of faith might be even more disillusioning than the illusion of faith we began with. There seems to be nothing to hold onto here, nothing to grasp. True Faith seems to be more of an illusion than the false faith it is eroding. So we’re stuck in between, and there is a temptation to either fortify the walls of our illusionary religion or abandon the whole thing completely, but even in the process of abandoning faith we are not throwing off one worldview in exchange for a neutral, “secular” worldview, we are merely exchanging one set of potentially false beliefs for another. We need something else. We need something more than our temporal minds can offer. Something deeper.

The good news is, as Augustine put it, our souls will never find rest until they find their rest in God. So rather than fortifying the walls of our illusion, and rather than seeking out certainty, I want to encourage us to allow them to come down. I want to encourage us to doubt. How big do we think that God is? If God is around our size, maybe a little bigger, then we should certainly surround him with airtight systematic theology, or perhaps find a bigger God (be it science, certainty, comfort, or materialism). But if our God is truly all powerful, then he transcends any man-made institution and we should be able to doubt, question, and wrestle with him as Jacob did in Genesis.

If you are doubting, that is good! Don’t hide from it! God can take it. True Faith is not an agreement to certain facts. Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see (Hebrews 11:1). Faith is the belief in a being who exists beyond the scope of our brains. True Faith requires us to lean into paradox, to embrace despair and lamentation, not to find catchy phrases or clever ways to suppress despair or explain away paradox. True Faith requires the admission of our imperfection and our inability to succeed. True Faith is trust in something and someone bigger than ourselves. True Faith is not something we believe in order to be right, True Faith is an admission that we are wrong, and a trust in the only One who is right.

And when this True Faith seems like an order too tall, the Christian knows that we don’t need to make this leap of faith on our own but that Jesus has already made it for us. On the cross as Jesus cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” we can hear him experiencing all of the same pain, disillusionment, and despair as we have and yet, and the end of his life, lovingly and obediently saying, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” And with him all of our disappointment, disillusionment, and doubt dies as well.

We don’t need to be the ones to traverse the abyss via a manmade illusion of faith, because Christ has already done it for us. Disillusionment, doubt, and despair are natural to the Christian, but they don’t need to be fought against, we just need to trust that they’ve already been put to death. So don’t be afraid of disillusionment. John 16 ends with “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” We can cling to Christ, who has carried the weight of all of our doubts and despair and disillusionment and put them to death with himself. Trusting that he knows what he’s doing even if we don’t. Trusting that he has right belief even we don’t. Trusting the one who carried our disillusionment to the point of death and emerged victorious. It’s good news. But don’t take my word for it, trust his.