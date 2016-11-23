By Ian Schleh

The future. All possibility, all hope, where the potential for greatness resides. The future has always been defined by the present cut free from the chains of the past. Everything we could be, if everything was different, the constraints that hold us back in the present are irrelevant in the future, or at least in our perception of the future. That is just it — the future never exists outside our perception. The future exists only in the influence our hope and possibility exert on the present. Man dreamed of the moon, within sight but beyond reach, the ideal object of human possibility for imagination and hope. In the future, beyond the horizon — the pioneer is king, and the explorer is the hero. In the darkness of the present, man needs a light.

During the depths of the Cold War, which offered a bleak outlook of the present and a fear about the future, the Space Race so offered the mind and imagination a light to cling to. In that time, everything was progress, everything was hopeful, because in the place called the future — everything that was possible existed. Our own progress became our light and the future promised salvation; this view of the future subdued the unknown, pushing further and further the boundary of frontier beyond the horizon. Do I bring up the Space Race as the first cliché that comes to mind when I think about what is “futuristic?” Well perhaps. But more, I believe it has to do with the climax of modernism than anything, and the preceding context to which we find ourselves in. This is relevant as we are hashing out what the future means to us living the era of post-modernism.

Progress continued, not because it was great, but because it was the only thing we could rely upon. The future in the postmodern world we live in looks very different than the one which championed the Apollo missions. We have been given the world, we have been given the future, and we are disillusioned with it. Major powers are not at war, but conflict still plagues the world. We’ve been told we can be anything we want to be, but where do we start when astronauts aren’t hiring? We live in the modernist’s future but don’t know what to do with it. The horizons have been pushed back — the light is bright, and we curse it. The explorers and heroes that pioneered the progress which defines us, are torn down, yet the insatiable appetite for societal evolution remains.

There is a space race happening now between private companies, trips to Mars, to the moon, beyond. Amazing breakthroughs and innovation across all areas of technology and medicine, so why the pessimism? Uncertainty and fear command the psyche of people; the future once again feels bleak. The truth is we are too postmodern for the Space Race — explorers only ever brought oppression and pioneers disease. Why put a flag in the red dust of Mars, when we would probably find a way to ruin whatever atmosphere it does have, anyway? The idea that our kids can be better than us, that they will have it better than us, has faded to a cynicism that people are the problem anyway — so why make more? This betrays the true cynicism of our generation. Why the conundrum of a disillusioned youth, if we are supposed to be the fire of the future?

Because it’s a matter of hope, and hope is the currency of the future. It is the reason why tomorrow will be better. The hope of progress that gave light to the preceding century has turned out to be a harsh and hollow glow that has not yielded the redemption for which our soul thirsts. After finding our previous idols wanting and truth to be a fickle concept, does anything unite? As Dostoyevsky, in the words of Father Zossima, said, “We may ask the [cynics] themselves: if our hope is a dream, when will you build up your edifice and order things justly by your intellect alone, without Christ?” Man alone has failed us over and over, it is in Christ only that the future is redeemed, and in Christ alone where the essence of hope is realized. Without this, history will repeat itself and cynicism will dominate until our future feeds off a hope that will not fail.

I do not believe the future is about consensus — history can show us this. I do not believe community is about consensus — reality attests to this. Community is about the shared love we have for each other along the way towards the time yet to come. So, do not fear, our future holds greatness. The question must be answered; on what hope will you build the future, what right do we have for optimism? The answer to the question will decide the trajectory of our university and, just maybe, that of our world, because without Christ we cannot dare to hope. We are the future, now let’s act like it.

