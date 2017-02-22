Position: President
Year: 3rd
Major: Political Studies
Your Role:
- Lead and support the TWUSA team + coordinate weekly meetings.
- Represent the student body on various boards and councils (Board of Governors, President’s Advisory Council, etc.).
- Find ways to improve existing policies, organizational structure, and services.
Nickname: J-Bark
Vision or Goals:
- Ensure financial equity – every student pays the same student fee, every student should receive equal service.
- Bring further awareness to existing events and services; create a universal online calendar to meet this goal.
- Renewed focus on advocacy, amplifying the voices of the students by actively consulting with ALL groups on campus.
Most excited for: Wearing suits on Tuesdays.
Past experience:
- Previous role on TWUSA (Events Assistant)
- Employment in political offices
- Private sector government relations/advocacy work
- Grade 5 Royal Conservatory piano lessons
- ladder safety certification
When did you decide to run for office? Honestly, about a year ago…
Ideal Career: President
Position: Executive Vice President
Year: 3rd
Major: Business
Your Role:
– Assisting the President
– Supervising the Student Council
– Knowing the Official Documents of TWUSA
– Chairing the Document Review and Policy Committee
– Running the elections next year
– Being responsible for the organization
– Acting as a voting member of the TWU Senate
– Being responsible for all Student Association meetings
Nickname: Matty G
Vision or Goals:
My vision for next year includes predominantly re-establishing advocacy and representation for all students that attend TWU. I also aim to lead the TWUSA team effectively with an emphasis on support.
Most excited for:
I am most excited to work with this amazing team and for implementing some of my visions and goals on campus next year.
Past Experience:
– VP of Operations and Marketing of the Student Business Association
– Vice President of the Pre-Law Society
– TWU Titan’s Soccer Team Manager
– Leader of PCP’s Leadership In Training (LIT) Program
When did you decide to run for office?
January (roughly two months ago)
Ideal Career:
Stephen Curry’s Chief Executive Hype Man
Position: VP of Student Relations
Year: 2nd
Major: Media and Communications
Your Role:
- Be a bridge between student council and students by communicating mission, strategy, and services of TWUSA.
- Being a spokesperson for needs of student community
Nickname: Same as my real name :/
Vision or Goals:
- Foster joy and transformation on campus.
- Graduate
- Survive this semester
Most excited for: The end of schoolwork. Working with the future TWUSA team.
Past experience: Current Director of Communications for TWUSA. Working side by side current VPSR.
When did you decide to run for office? Early this semester
Ideal Career: Work in advertising, but for the fashion industry
Caleb Barkowsky
Position: Vice President of Finance
Year: Third Year
Major: Business
Your Role:
– Budgeting and managing all of TWUSA’s funds.
– Working alongside TWU’s financial department.
– Assisting Mars Hill and Pillar Yearbook in budgeting.
Nickname: Big Business Barkowsky
Vision or Goals:
– Promoting transparency through clear presentation of the finances.
– Utilizing the increased student fees to better serve the student body.
– Helping students in getting their initiatives supported and funded.
Most excited for: The opportunity to work with the expanded budget and to serve TWU with this incredible team.
Past experience: I am currently specializing in accounting. I have spent my last two summers in an administrative role at camp.
When did you decide to run for office? About this time last year
Ideal Career: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a company
Position: VP of Academic Relations
Year: Third
Major: Psychology with Human Services
Your Role:
- Mentor/supporter to the Reps
- Promoting involvement between clubs and helping students start up clubs
- Meeting with deans/faculty
- Supporting executive team and other TWUSA members
Nickname: Trish, Trish the Fish, Patty Brown, Patty, Pattycakes, Patricia
Vision or Goals:
- Smoothly transition the Reps into their new roles
- Offer support and help to exec, the reps, and the TWUSA team
- Engagement between students and clubs
- Connectedness between students and faculties
Most excited for: Meeting/hiring/working with the rest of the team and trying out a different role on TWUSA
Past Experience: Past Resident Assistant (RA) and Current Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Representative
When did you decide to run for office? Before Christmas break
Ideal Career: A Counselor or Occupational Therapist