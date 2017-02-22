Jared Barkman

Position: President

Year: 3rd

Major: Political Studies

Your Role:

Lead and support the TWUSA team + coordinate weekly meetings.

Represent the student body on various boards and councils (Board of Governors, President’s Advisory Council, etc.).

Find ways to improve existing policies, organizational structure, and services.

Nickname: J-Bark

Vision or Goals:

Ensure financial equity – every student pays the same student fee, every student should receive equal service.

Bring further awareness to existing events and services; create a universal online calendar to meet this goal.

Renewed focus on advocacy, amplifying the voices of the students by actively consulting with ALL groups on campus.

Most excited for: Wearing suits on Tuesdays.

Past experience:

Previous role on TWUSA (Events Assistant)

Previous role on TWUSA (Events Assistant) Employment in political offices

Private sector government relations/advocacy work

Grade 5 Royal Conservatory piano lessons

ladder safety certification

When did you decide to run for office? Honestly, about a year ago…

Ideal Career: President

Matt Greidanus

Position: Executive Vice President

Year: 3rd

Major: Business

Your Role:

– Assisting the President

– Supervising the Student Council

– Knowing the Official Documents of TWUSA

– Chairing the Document Review and Policy Committee

– Running the elections next year

– Being responsible for the organization

– Acting as a voting member of the TWU Senate

– Being responsible for all Student Association meetings

Nickname: Matty G

Vision or Goals:

My vision for next year includes predominantly re-establishing advocacy and representation for all students that attend TWU. I also aim to lead the TWUSA team effectively with an emphasis on support.

Most excited for:

I am most excited to work with this amazing team and for implementing some of my visions and goals on campus next year.

Past Experience:

– VP of Operations and Marketing of the Student Business Association

– Vice President of the Pre-Law Society

– TWU Titan’s Soccer Team Manager

– Leader of PCP’s Leadership In Training (LIT) Program

When did you decide to run for office?

January (roughly two months ago)

Ideal Career:

Stephen Curry’s Chief Executive Hype Man

Josh Onwugbonu

Position: VP of Student Relations

Year: 2nd

Major: Media and Communications

Your Role:

Be a bridge between student council and students by communicating mission, strategy, and services of TWUSA.

Being a spokesperson for needs of student community

Nickname: Same as my real name :/

Vision or Goals:

Foster joy and transformation on campus.

Graduate

Survive this semester

Most excited for: The end of schoolwork. Working with the future TWUSA team.

Past experience: Current Director of Communications for TWUSA. Working side by side current VPSR.

When did you decide to run for office? Early this semester

Ideal Career: Work in advertising, but for the fashion industry

Caleb Barkowsky

Position: Vice President of Finance

Year: Third Year

Major: Business

Your Role:

– Budgeting and managing all of TWUSA’s funds.

– Working alongside TWU’s financial department.

– Assisting Mars Hill and Pillar Yearbook in budgeting.

Nickname: Big Business Barkowsky

Vision or Goals:

– Promoting transparency through clear presentation of the finances.

– Utilizing the increased student fees to better serve the student body.

– Helping students in getting their initiatives supported and funded.

Most excited for: The opportunity to work with the expanded budget and to serve TWU with this incredible team.

Past experience: I am currently specializing in accounting. I have spent my last two summers in an administrative role at camp.

When did you decide to run for office? About this time last year

Ideal Career: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a company

Tricia Jeranie

Position: VP of Academic Relations

Year: Third

Major: Psychology with Human Services

Your Role:

Mentor/supporter to the Reps

Promoting involvement between clubs and helping students start up clubs

Meeting with deans/faculty

Supporting executive team and other TWUSA members

Nickname: Trish, Trish the Fish, Patty Brown, Patty, Pattycakes, Patricia

Vision or Goals:

Smoothly transition the Reps into their new roles

Offer support and help to exec, the reps, and the TWUSA team

Engagement between students and clubs

Connectedness between students and faculties

Most excited for: Meeting/hiring/working with the rest of the team and trying out a different role on TWUSA

Past Experience: Past Resident Assistant (RA) and Current Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Representative

When did you decide to run for office? Before Christmas break

Ideal Career: A Counselor or Occupational Therapist

Like! 0

Comments

comments