This new section is dedicated to a discussion of topics in Christian theology and ecclesiology from perspectives informed by a multiplicity of Christian “sects.” Our topic for this issue: Tradition.

By Leanne Witten

Traditions are the customs and beliefs that the church has practiced for generations. Tradition has been an important in the Anglican church since it was founded in 1534. Anglican churches value church creeds and retain the hierarchical structure of bishops, priests and deacons. Typically, services also include reading scripture and liturgy, a time of greeting one another and wishing one another peace, and taking the Eucharist. Liturgy and the sacraments are central in the Anglican church.

Entering an Anglican church for the first time, one might ask: Why all this tradition? The short answer: every tradition is meaningful because it is attached to the beliefs of the church, all of which are centered around faith in Christ. Tradition is one of the things that led me to join an Anglican church in university, though I came from a less traditional church background.

The important thing about the Anglican church’s reliance on tradition is that it allows the church to remain rooted in right doctrine. Reliance on tradition serves as a foundation that ensures that the church does not lose sight of the beliefs held by the Church Fathers. It keeps the church from straying from orthodox beliefs. Traditions exist to help the body of Christ in their faith understanding, rather than to distract from the overall message of the Gospel.

