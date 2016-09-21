This new section is dedicated to a discussion of topics in Christian theology and ecclesiology from perspectives informed by a multiplicity of Christian “sects.”

By Michelle Scully

To quote St. Vincent of Lerins: The Tradition of the Church is “that which has been believed everywhere at all times, and by all.” So what does that mean?

The Orthodox way asserts mystery and nuance while simultaneously acknowledging the need for tangible means of guiding individuals on their way to life in Christ. In the Orthodox faith, there is a liturgical, a sacramental, an administrative, and a spiritual tradition. There are those Traditions of the Church which are considered “big T’s” (non-negotiables) and “little t’s” (negotiable within reason). But life is messy—we can’t categorize and define everything. There is no earthly head of the Church—Jesus Christ is the head. All bishops are equal. A bishop can make a decision but it will not be received as canon law unless the people first accept its teaching as true. So, in Orthodox fashion, the following open-ended statements are intended to capture the spirit of Tradition rather than delineating a comprehensive list:

— Tradition is the work of the Holy Spirit in history, which includes, but is not limited to, Holy Scripture.

— The goal of the Tradition is to preserve the fullness of the Christian faith as it has been passed down to the Church by the Apostles.

— The entire life of the Orthodox Church exists so that we can be restored to spiritual health.

— All of life is to be understood sacramentally.

