When it comes to our Christian faith, we Evangelicals hold fast to the Bible. That’s one of the main ways in which God communicates with us. And in the Bible Jesus told us to baptize the nations and to be baptized ourselves, so we do. Plain and simple. Yet, almost contrary to our Evangelical nature, which tends to be anti-traditional and fairly casual, we make a big deal out of Baptisms. People get really excited and are sometimes deeply moved by baptisms. I may have even shed a tear or two at baptisms. The reason is that the person being baptized is expressing the ultimate commitment to Christ in a public setting (besides martyrdom, of course).

What a wedding is for a bride or groom is what a baptism is for Evangelicals. Just like a wedding is the expression of commitment but not the marriage itself, baptism is a public display of faith and commitment but not the faith and commitment itself. Evangelical baptisms are also unique. What makes them unique is that the person always has to be fully submerged underwater. This is to represent going into the grave as they are symbolically dying to their old selves and are then being raised from the grave with Christ when they come out of the water. Something else that makes Evangelical baptism unique is that for Evangelicals, baptism has to be both a conscious and informed decision in order for it to be valid, which means that infant baptisms are a no-no.

