By Toru Minegishi

From the Evangelical perspective, the Holy Communion is an event for one to participate in the new covenant of God through the body and blood of Christ (I Corinthians 10:16) by means of sharing the bread and wine on the table of God. We do this in order to remember his redemptive work on the Cross and give thanks to God (Luke 22:19-20). This event was established by Lord Jesus Christ himself (Matthew 26:26) during the Last Supper. On the Table of the Supper, Jesus mentioned every believer should eat and drink them as his body and blood (Matthew 26:26-29). Specifically the wine is “the blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins” (Matthew 26:26 NIV). The bread is his body given for each believer and it should be distributed in remembrance of his death (Luke 22:19-20).

During the period of the early Church, the Apostles continued to practice this event by means of breaking the bread and dedicating a prayer in their meeting. They believed it was a means of new fellowship (Acts 2:14). Today Evangelicals believe that the significance of the Communion is having a profound relationship with God by means of remembering His redemptive work full of gratitude and sharing His love with brothers and sisters in the community of faith.

As for the spiritual significance of the Holy Communion, the Communion is not merely a memorial ritual of the Last Supper, but also a time for each believer to experience the real divine feast in the coming Kingdom of God. As the Kingdom of God has been being formed throughout the expansion of the Holy Christian Church, one is able to catch a glimpse of the grandeur of Heaven through one’s active participation in the Church. Therefore, it is significant the community of the faith continues to practise it until Lord Jesus Christ comes back to this earth as the Glorious King.

