By Dr. Robynne Rogers Healey

For Quakers baptism is a mixed affair, reflecting Friends’ earliest practices and subsequent developments within the sect. Nineteenth-century schisms divided the Society. Today’s half million Quakers fall into three categories: Evangelical, Conservative, and Liberal. All believe that, through the Spirit, the presence of the living Christ can be known, and can teach humanity. Founded in the political and social chaos of mid-seventeenth century Britain, the sect believed the Day of the Lord had come and the old order was being dismantled. Religious authority was turned inwards; worship was stripped to the bone. In this new era liturgies and sacraments were unnecessary for an unmediated experience of Christ. As seventeenth-century Quaker Isaac Pennington said, “For the kingdom of God stands not in meats and drinks, or any outward washings, nor comes in the way of man’s observation, but in a heavenly seed, and in the Holy Spirit and power of life.” Outward water baptism was a mere shadow of true inward spiritual baptism.

The nineteenth-century holiness movement had an impact on the way selected Quakers viewed baptism. Some evangelical American Quakers integrated the practice of water baptism, which continues today. Not all evangelical Friends follow this. The Faith and Practice of Kenyan Quakers, the largest population of evangelical Friends, states that “baptism is a spiritual experience of dying to self and being reborn by the power of the Resurrection of Christ (1 Peter 3:21 and Romans 6:4). Without this experience, a water baptism or other ceremony does not suffice, and with this experience baptism is not necessary.”

