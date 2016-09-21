This new section is dedicated to a discussion of topics in Christian theology and ecclesiology from perspectives informed by a multiplicity of Christian “sects.”

By James Frendo

Pope Francis has declared September 5th as the feast of St. Teresa of Calcutta. The canonization of a new Saint is a good time to reflect on Church Tradition. Take the Traditional practice of intercessory prayer through others. Intercessory prayer is the Tradition of asking other Christians to pray for you. Sound familiar? Catholics often also petition Jesus through specific holy people (Saints) we know are with Him. Peter could have personally asked Jesus about the betrayer, but interceded through John because he had a deeper relationship with Christ (Cf. Jn 13:24-26).

But there are oceans more to Tradition than intercessory prayer. Tradition is about finding and teaching the best way to interpret, practice, and obey the commands and instructions of Christ. Tradition pumped the heart of Christianity by preserving the Gospels and their message before the Biblical Canon of 405 AD immortalized them. The Second Council of Nicea gathered Christians to discuss sacred art and avoid idolatry. St. Benedict formed his Rule for prayerful monasteries worldwide. St. Thomas Aquinas compiled The Golden Chain, the Biblical commentary of Church Fathers. St. Louis de Montfort articulated intercession to Jesus through His Mother. St. Teresa of Calcutta exemplified how to love the poor and forgotten.

Tradition is present in pious practices, orations, and writings. It gives us a rich map of Christian faith, charity, prayer and humility.

If Truth is a double-edged sword, then Tradition is the guard, and Scripture the handle. A sword is laughably clumsy without a handle, but the handle is defenseless without the guard preceding it.

After St. Teresa died, people begged her to pray for them. Jesus answered St. Teresa’s prayers, working miracles and healing diseases for those who asked. So ask somebody holy (alive or dead) to pray for you—it’s Traditional!

