By Aline Bouwman

“Pedestrian movements form [the] real systems whose existence in fact makes up the city.” — Michel de Certeau, The Practice of Everyday Living

Is TWU anything like what its statement of faith, guiding documents and community covenant suggest? Do students model themselves after these distinctives?

Michel de Certeau argues that there exists a division between the dominant order and the practitioners who follow the rules and regulations of a system. Even in the most ordered spheres of modern life there exists a constant presence of practices that “make use of” the dominant order in a way that constitutes the resistance to a system and its dogmatic limitations. These divisionary practices re-deploy a system for a different cause, subverting it from within by many different ways of using them in service of rules, customs or convictions foreign to the system.

Does the student body define TWU, or does administration? Are they mutually exclusive? De Certeau would argue that those subjected to a system—in this case, the students—establish the true character of any institution, precisely because they are commonly assumed to be passive and guided by established rules. He explores this idea through the ‘text’ of urban planning and architecture. The concept-city of Western urbanists and architects is the actualization of a rational utopia, a visual simulacrum that, as though viewed from a tall building, can be seen in its totality. The city thus serves as a totalizing and almost mythical landmark for ethico-political normativity that is abstracted from everyday practices, which are situated below the thresholds at which visibility begins. But in reality, the spatial operations practiced by the everyday city-dwellers in their pedestrian wandering divert the immobile order of rigid urban perimeters. The ordinary pedestrians of the city “secretly” structure the determining conditions of social life from below the thresholds at which visibility begins. These everyday wanderings have a certain strangeness that does not surface, or whose surface is only its upper limit, outlining itself against the visible. Pedestrians thus escape the scrutiny of those who establish the dominant order.

In this issue of Mars’ Hill, I hope to test this hypothesis with a survey. Mars’ Hill is giving the student body the opportunity to complete a fully anonymous survey covering each item discussed in the community covenant agreement. On our homepage, you can find the instructions as to how to complete this survey. The intention of this survey is to create a better sense of how the actions of TWU’s student body—the pedestrians—match up with the contents of its guiding documents. We hope to reach statistically significant conclusions on the student body’s conformity—or lack thereof—to the “urban planning” of the university. The results will be published in the February 22 issue of Mars’ Hill.

