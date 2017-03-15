“Of all that is written I love only what a man has written in his own blood.”
Nietzsche, Thus Spake Zarathustra
Whenever a student is published in the Mars’ Hill who criticizes certain elements of our university and its establishments, I overhear at least one comment that goes like this: “Why do ‘they’ even go here if they hate Trinity so much?”
This offhand comment painfully misses the mark. Students do not engage critically in a public forum out of hatred; in fact, they appreciate the school. They want to be here—but they challenge the problems that they see out of a desire to improve Trinity Western University. Criticism is not something that a few misfits do to rid themselves of institutional angst; rather, it is practiced by community members who are frustrated with apathy and stagnant thought. Whether you agree with the criticism or not, I think it is hard not to appreciate writers who are passionate enough write something thoughtful for the whole community to see.
Mars’ Hill Student Newspaper appreciates those passionate writers amidst a sea of apathy, and has done its best to make their voices heard. Public criticism, however, is not an activity looked kindly upon by most institutions and administrative factions. Because of the negative connotations that surround criticism and its accompanying activities, those in positions of power will often try to squelch “unapproved” voices of dissent by, for instance, forbidding them from speaking to outside media and attempting to move sensitive conversations behind closed doors, where deviations from institutional norms can be controlled.
TWU’s institutions have historically been guilty of attempting to suppress institutional criticism. Let’s take a look at our own dear newspaper’s origins. As I have mentioned before and will continue to mention, Mars’ Hill started out as an underground newspaper. It was never meant to be a branch of the university. It generated more controversy than any other subversive movement of TWU (and it has had many, many underground newspapers). In 1988, the original underground version of the Mars’ Hill was suppressed by TWU administration. Bruce Beck, its founder, intended the Mars’ Hill to be financially self-supporting; but after the first issue came out, TWU administrators called all the businesses that had advertised with the paper and instructed them to discontinue their financial support of an unauthorised student publication. Or so the legend goes.
Yes, it is easy to pigeonhole all dissenting voices as non-constructive, non-Christian, dystopian, spiteful, deviant, obscene, cynical or self-righteous. But I invite you to think of the merit of criticism. Static environments, those which do not criticize its culture and inherent beliefs, can easily become unable to question the community’s basic presuppositions. This subsequently stifles healthy intellectual growth and critical learning—the very foundation of the University.