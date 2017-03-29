In the 1988 film They Live, protagonist John Nada discovers a pair of sunglasses capable of revealing subliminal ideological messages: when he puts on his sunglasses, advertising bill boards for advantageous bank loans, magazine articles about clothing lines, and store SALE signs all turn out to say authoritarian slogans like “OBEY,” “NO INDEPENDENT THOUGHT,” and “DO NOT QUESTION AUTHORITY.”
While the rest of the movie is really rather silly (it involves the subsequent discovery that the world is ruled by aliens), it does make an interesting point about the nature of ideology. We typically think of “ideology” as a politically motivated imposition on the bare facts, which blurs, bars, or distorts our objective view. In this view, the apt metaphor for ideology should be glasses which colour our view, and the critique of ideology should be taking off the glasses so that you can finally see the way things really are. This is precisely where the pessimism of They Live is well-justified. In the film, you need to put on glasses in order to perceive ideology. The ultimate illusion is precisely that ideology is not something simply imposed on ourselves—it is our spontaneous relation to our social word, encapsulating how we perceive each meaning. We, in a way, enjoy our ideology; or, rather, it is transparent to us. We simply assimilate our consciousness to the ideological world. Ideology is not a “lens” that colours our world a certain way, it is our very retina. A true awakening is not being roused from ideological sleep, but from the spell of fantasy that controls us even when we are awake—The Fake that we perceive as The Real.
So how may we acquire a pair of Nada’s sunglasses? Perhaps the independent press is the place to start. Long before “fake news” was the buzzword, the media has come under fire historically wherever it challenges normative ideologies. When we think of the “fake news” narratives prevalent in political discourse today, the “liberal” media is portrayed as layering fact with ideology. If we consider the above perspective, however, it is perhaps more appropriate to think of the cries of “fake news” as expressions of displeasure at the inability to assimilate media reports with one’s ideology understood as reality.
In this penultimate issue of Volume 21 of Mars’ Hill, we have dedicated our Feature article to the often-controversial timeline of Hill History, tracing back our history over 50 years. We hope to illustrate that denunciation of the media as an entity is etched into the history of our newspaper, which has often—both recently and historically—been criticized where it sought to function as a pair of (sun)glasses for TWU’s very own ideologies.