We’ve received rather polarizing feedback this year at Mars’ Hill. Some have commented that this is the best year yet, while others have found some of the articles to be blasphemous and un-Christian. Due to the nature of the feedback we have received, we decided to let you in on our decision-making process and the motivation for approving the pieces we have published.

First off, our newspaper is student funded, and therefore, we are responsible to give students the voices they deserve in print, provided that their articles are well written and constructive. This means that we carefully consider each article before it goes to print. It has never been our intention to publish “controversy for controversy’s sake”; rather, we have pored over pieces that required extra sensitivity. Hot topic pieces went through extensive edits and collaboration amongst our editorial team in order to ensure that a beneficial piece went to print.

That being said, this paper is run by humans, and the track record for human perfection is nil. We make mistakes. We ask for your grace in that.

There have been countless occasions over the past year where we have received pieces that I haven’t agreed with. It is a very difficult decision making process when push-comes-to-shove with regards to what gets published. While I am a Christian, my opinions may not align with others around me who are also Christians. It is unjust for me to solely approve pieces that align with my worldview. As a student newspaper, we have a responsibility to provide opportunities to all students on this campus, regardless of their religious affiliations.

In response to those who have taken issue with this year’s content, we would like to emphasize that we have attempted to treat unconventional ideas with the same respect that we would wish for our personal beliefs in a situation where they are themselves uncommon. Christianity is not a single-faceted monolithic collection of ideas; we are not entitled to villainize others’ beliefs simply because they are different than our own.

As for Christian values, we do hope to reflect, to the best of our ability, the values that Jesus Christ demonstrated when he walked this earth. We hope to humbly reflect a mutual respect to every individual who wishes to say their piece through Mars’ Hill. Jesus dined with Jew and Gentile alike, and in a similar fashion, Mars’ Hill serves as a sort of table around which we sit for the discussion of ideas. We do not discriminate at this table, and that is something that we have done because of who we believe sits at the head of the table—Christ.

Because of the temporal nature of Mars’ Hill, the newspaper serves beautifully as a place for ideas, not tenets. Similar to a dinner table, or even a classroom, ideas are passed back and forth in order to sharpen the hearts and minds of fellow students. The exploratory nature of the paper is reflected in its mission statement, which includes the purpose of “provid[ing] a forum for purposeful, constructive discussion among its members.” As mentioned above, even though it has been our sincerest intention to ensure the purposeful nature of all pieces, that does not typically appear self-evident once the papers find themselves in the hands of our diverse readership.

It is hard to know what the disciples’ conversations consisted of when they broke bread with Jesus. We have informative and inspiring accounts in the gospels, but they surely do not include the entirety of the conversations that took place amongst the twelve. My humble suggestion would be that those conversations reflected Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

This paper is modeled after the idea of iron sharpening iron. At Trinity Western University, as with other academic institutions, the formation of students does not come softly, nor smoothly. The formation of students is oftentimes harsh, frequently unexpected, and regularly painful. It hurts to be molded and shaped, and yet that is what we come here to do. No one said it would be easy, and in that restraint, we owe much gratitude.

We hope that you haven’t agreed with everything you’ve read this year, and in so doing, we hope you have had the opportunity to examine and think critically about the lens through which you view the world on your journey of formation.

